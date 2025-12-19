📖 So What Are You Waiting for? Onward & ... Inward

Purchase Audiobook

“A genuine text for inner alchemists! [The author] truly stands in the line of great authors like Carlos Castaneda, Jake Horsley [and] John Kreiter. A pleasing read, although the material may be a bitter pill to swallow. Obviously it is the red pill …” —H.G.

“[T]his work was a kick in my intellectual rear … I was forced to take a good look at where my attention has been focused for the last, say, 35 years. I had epiphany after epiphany as I would reread a section for the second or third time … His writing is filled with vocabulary I have not encountered or even thought about in 40 years. While the book is a quite practical guide and the writing riveting, Luckman’s work affected me on a whole other level. It was a powerful realization that, as I have gotten older, I have stopped challenging my mind. In other words, I have been reading garbage.” —Valerie Galloway Chapa

“Being a huge Doors fan the title was the first thing that drew me to this work. And I’m glad it did. Very interesting and well written book.” —TheBookMan

“Sol Luckman marries the brash curiosity of a psychonaut with the practical cadence of a literary scholar who’s spent decades mapping shamanic methods, sound-healing practices, and ancient inner-alchemical protocols. The result is a book that dares you to treat mortality as a living question and then gives you a taste of what that might look like. Luckman’s language is at once poetic and cool: he playfully incites readers into practices that re-tune perception, reclaim attention from all forms of conditioning, and cultivate subtle energy. GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE is not a gentle bedside companion but rather a compelling and provocative call to action and self-liberation.” —Paisley

“If you’ve read Castenada and Kreiter then this book is right up your alley. Good stuff!” —Steve May

“If you’re looking to understand or improve your own life in a new and exciting way I highly recommend reading [this book] because it cuts out the BS and lets you see the world in a whole new light!” —Dirk Meyn

“Most people are in a deep slumber today and hope or wish for a miracle to happen, this type of attitude is exactly what keeps us trapped in this endless cycle. This book is a great reminder on what to focus on as we live in the information age and access to information of any kind is at your fingertips, but is it necessary? The gnostics and Buddhists identified what this realm is, what would it be like to be free from this trap? This book explores very important ideas and practices so I highly recommend you give it a read!” —Pranav

“Edifying. Clarifying. But be prepared to set this book down so you can percolate insights. It is a demanding subject. Highly recommend.” —Kathy LaFollett

“I am beyond grateful that I crossed paths with Sol Luckman. I am going in deep down into the Dark Sea of Awareness and what I have found so far is profound . I am ready to potentiate my DNA and alchemize my shadow and build life force energy through sealing the Fragmentary Body and getting out of the loosh loose cycle.” —Karla X