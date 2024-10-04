[✌️ Sol Luckman here. Enjoy yet another thought-provoking guest post …]



Alen Mischael Vukelić



The system teaches us that we are dumb creatures who just don’t get it. Somehow we are always too late, too slow, too uneducated to fulfill the guidelines that are put there in front of us. It teaches us that we are incapable of observing the world in which we live.

All decision making has been eliminated from of our lives; the only decision you can make is to cooperate with the authorities who rule upon every aspect of your life. The old woman is never satisfied with us; she says we can do much better if we work just hard enough.

Observation is a natural gift given to all beings on this planet to be able to sustain themselves independently, and exactly this independence is the basis for a harmonious life with others.

Are You Independent?

First of all, everything you will read in this article is based on my personal observations and studies, and not on scientific evidence. “Scientific” in the sense that it was neither tested in a laboratory nor artificially reproduced. Will this material still be of any value for you? Find out.

Everything Not “Scientifically Proven” Doesn’t Exist

Whenever I write something which is not “scientifically proven,” I can be sure to have a fierce debate down in the comment section, where everything will be torn apart into particles to “prove” that everything I said is “incorrect.”

I’m amazed at the level of credit the scientific community has gotten through the years; it has reached levels of an astonishing follower-ship, where information put forward from institutions is taken “as is”—no questions asked.

Their status is really huge since the inception of the rule that everything must be scientifically proven. We’ve finally got rid of quasi-knowledge, religious hysteria, and most of all “personal opinions.”

So that if you want to prove that something exists, you must be able to reproduce it artificially in a controlled environment. However, I need to stretch that not anyone is allowed to do that but people who have the proper education to do so.

Even while writing this article, I always have in mind the scientific approach; I need to give you the whole story, the proper balance, the pros and cons, so that you might be able to draw your own conclusion on the basis of an unbiased selection of this material presented to you.

This is what you expect, you need to have the impression that I’m qualified to write about such topics, and that I will be able to back up my claims with sources, which lead all the way to the scientific community, which has enabled me to speak on this subject—in the first place.

Don’t Believe Anything I Say

But what if I can’t do that, or what if I just don’t give a damn? The thing is that I wouldn’t be doing it for me, but for you, to convince you that I know something that is worth sharing with you. However, why should I convince you of anything?

I think you are perfectly able to judge this information for yourself. This is what this whole article is about: Are we able to observe something, to have our original experience, and to understand it as something which happened to us for a reason?

Something which has no back-up, but our own understanding and evaluation of what happened? Does it have any significance outside your own perception? Can other people benefit from it? I mean—does your judgement count at all? This is what I want to talk about today.

Pick & Choose

The curse of duality wants it to be that you are wither in favor of something or you are against it. You can’t just pick and choose and put your own story together for one simple reason: You are not qualified.

I have said it so many times; we are not aware of the fact that everything we know was delivered to us “as is’ and that the illusion of an actual choice is more or less a game installed to entertain you.

As George Carlin put it: You choose whether you want to pay with “paper or plastic,” sit in a “smoking or non-smoking,” but what you don’t realize is that the actual palette of choices has been pre-defined. You can choose among 23 flavors of ice-cream, but you’ll have ice-cream nevertheless.

Left Smack or Right Smack?

Voting is another thing which gives us the illusion of choice. Of course you have your annual voting day—be it local or federal—however, the people that are put there as “choices” have gone through the whole party apparatus, carefully selected and prepared by the party leaders, to give you the “opportunity” to choose between two or maybe three political options.

But just imagine what this guy had to do to become a candidate: Do you think he (or she) could press for his own ideas while climbing the political hierarchy system inside the party he belongs to?

What chances are there to elect delegates with a completely opposed view to party politics? What kind of person will be favored by party leaders? Is it the revolutionary or is it obedient? What do you think? Will the leadership try to protect itself from people who might be a danger to them after handing over their power?

Or do you think they will even take their chances on it? Whoever is selected must not endanger any of the current power structures or policies. You might think—so what? Every party wants to push their agenda—so what’s the big deal?

Cosmetician or Game-changer?

Do you really believe it is possible to make any serious—not cosmetic—changes inside a system which is inherently opposed to any kind of progressiveness? I understand that people still like to vote, because it gives them a sense of relief to feel like they are the one who is actually deciding something and not the other way around, as it usually is.

But the names are there on the list—beforehand—all you can do is pick between person A, B, C, or D (chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, and lemon)—but don’t forget: you choose among flavors and not what you are going to eat.

Have you ever thought about: who are these guys and where do they come from? What is their background? How did they work their way to the top? Do you think they had to make concessions, perhaps even compromise their revolution to be able to climb the ladder?

Wrap-up

Do you think it is possible to crawl your way up to the top without doing so? If you were on top—would you be in favor of a revolution?

Powerful political parties are the best filters for democracy available. Whoever wants to pursue a political career needs to go through this filter, and whoever manages to get through to the other end will not be the same person anymore—mission accomplished.

What did I mean by saying you are not qualified to pick and choose your own reality? The answer is of course in the question; this tiny little word reality which makes the whole difference. Your reality has two options: 1. Someone picked it for you. 2. You assembled it yourself.

When you step back and look at it from a distance, you’ll see that all your choices are inside a given paradigm, and not something which you invented. So when does choice really start to be a choice? Can you choose something outside the given options?

The only choice we’ve made is to hand over our choices to government and regulators who decide what’s best for us. We let them regulate every aspect of our lives—to the smallest detail—and we get angry if someone, somewhere (maybe our neighbor) manages to slip through the mashes of regulation.

We hate those people; who do they think they are? Individuals who can do what they want? The system is perfect; we help it to catch the last outlaws who think they can fly.

Regulation Is My Salvation

In one of our previous posts, there was a great example how deregulation helps to improve traffic to a degree where regulation itself becomes superfluous. We are suffocating in restrictions and requirements; the amount of new legislation every year is just crazy.

The sheer amount of it, makes it almost impossible not to break a law at some instance, because you are not busy enough reading the new decisions and commandments of this week’s government’s edition of: How to complicate the lives of our fellow citizens to a maximum degree of obscurity in 666 easy to follow steps—to create the perfect working bee.

Let’s Work

I wonder how many people truly realize what their chances are to reach a satisfying degree of success inside this current system. This video shows very well what I mean.

What are your chances to become one of those 85 people? Winning the lottery is much easier than this.

This guy isn’t really important; there is an illusion sold to billions of people that if they just work hard enough they might—one day in the distant future—be rewarded for their effort.

I don’t know what you think, but I believe it’s made on purpose, to make all those people work for a handful of illusionists who are spending “their” money on perverted, pointless luxury, which has no other meaning but to celebrate their own “genius.”

Billionaires Are Not God’s Gift to Poor People

I want to give you one important hint, which shows you what philanthropy really means to them. The next time you hear that some billionaire has “given away’ money to charity, try to figure out if the project is a self-sustainable one, or if it is a one-time help injection which doesn’t cure the root of the problem.

The help is constructed in a way to increase dependency on further help—be it food, water, work, clothes, anything. In very rare cases, you will see that donations finance projects which will give people the opportunity to feed themselves or to provide for their own wellbeing.

After all—how did those people manage to survive for thousands of years without the help of billionaires?

I like what one guy sad about lions: “Neither we need to teach the lion anything, nor do we need to take care of him; he’s perfectly capable to care of himself—all you have to do is give him back his habitat—and leave him alone!”

Do you see the system behind it? Intervention or as I said earlier: regulation. People in power are obsessed to regulate everything while, in fact, all we need is to be left alone. It’s all an embarrassing degradation of humans who were perfectly able to take care of themselves without the help of those masterminds.

My simple answer to this: When you are rich, then you are afraid to lose your wealth, and you will make up all sorts of stories and “substantialities’ to make people believe that they need you.

Helping People to Be Helpless

I know that many people see Bill Gates and his wife as some sort of angels—or something—but if you take a good look at their projects, you’ll see that all they do is giving you (and them) the imagery of great humanitarians, while, in fact, they do nothing to increase self-sustainability in those countries.

I’ve witnessed projects myself which have asked for money from The Gates Foundation, and they were never included, and all had one thing in common: long-term, self-sustainable solutions.

Sustainability is not giving vaccines for polio or malaria, but to show people how to re-green areas, which had been devastated through extensive deforestation. Thanks to permaculture, it is possible to re-green those areas again, and give people the essential tool for a dignified life.

Corporations are buying up land to cultivate plants for bio-diesel or export mountains of trash to third-world countries, contaminating their land, water, and living conditions, and afterwards, those same people come along to give them “injections’—to do good—to help them.

It’s a masquerade; those people have the best PR agencies in the world to initiate these campaigns from which they financially benefit as well. The worst thing of it all is: they actually believe they are doing a good thing out there.

They want to change the whole world rather than change themselves; I think I have heard this definition somewhere before. And please don’t give me this sweet talk: “But they are helping people!” Yes, they are helping them, to make you say exactly what you just said.

A Billionaire’s Curse Word: Sustainability

I’m not sure if you understand where I’m going with this. The real projects, the real solutions are already out there. They’ve been tested successfully, but there is no money available for them—because they work.

I’ve seen projects in India where people have planted whole forests for the cost of less than $50,000. In Jordan, fruit trees grow in the middle of a desert, and so on. It all exists already, but those inventions are being marginalized on purpose, because they are providing solutions which are mind-blowing.

At least in one thing most people do agree—an intact environment nourishes people more than sufficiently, and outside help from good-hearted billionaires becomes—unnecessary.

And this is the key problem—now I come full circle—no one wants you to become “intact,” “successful,” “self-sufficient,” because if this happens, you don’t need a billionaire anymore to preach you the “work-hard-and-you-succeed” line.

No, you are finally able to live your life in a perfectly natural and sane way, which is worth living, which does not demand to work over hours just to pay your rent, and to eat the cheapest food you can get from your local supermarket.

I know many people disagree, because they are fed the overpopulation line; but if you only understood that the biggest problem is our own mismanagement (which leads to overpopulation) and not the scarcity of resources.

Planets & Water Equal Life

In the West, people quickly lose the feel for money. We read about billions and trillions, but do we really understand those figures? I believe not. For the cost of one warship, you can regreen areas which are ungraspable to you, because the cost of doing so in those countries is just a fraction of what it would cost in the West.

Those enthusiasts sometimes work with no money at all; they are investing their own “horsepower” to do as much as they can. And what they accomplish is unbelievable, and now imagine if you gave them the money and resources to do what they actually dream of.

You have no idea what these guys can do. I have seen people greening areas so huge—it takes your breath away when you look at it. Plants are the basis for life on this planet. They provide food and shelter, water and habitat for animals, which all equals one word: abundance.

One thing is certain; you won’t be able to buy food-derivatives from financial markets, because: you can’t eat them.

You Are Qualified to Live Your Life

This whole system is designed to keep you reliant on it and to give you the feeling that you are not qualified to live your life independently. But not in the sense of “alone”; in the sense of together but “left alone” from government, regulations, restrictions, billionaires, trillionaires, and other redundant entities.

The fact is; you’ve been designed to live your life—yes, in cooperation—but independently as an individual who is capable of making his own decisions based on one’s own observations.

Every plant, every animal knows how to sustain itself without destroying the environment in which it lives. Permaculture follows the natural law: Give back more than you take. And if you take a good look at how nature functions; you’ll see that this rule applies everywhere.

One Plus One Is Three

If we tap back into the natural system, we’ll be able—once again—to live an independent, yet harmonious life in cooperation with nature and other human beings. The rat race is an error which has cost us greatly; it has brought nothing but exploitation and destruction for the gain of a very small number of people. Where’s the mathematics, here?

In a world of so much “thinking,” and “logic,” and “science,” we do the most illogical things on the planet. We are thankful for the opportunity to engage in this race, which benefits no one. How good are the theories in which we believe, if they bring about such a society? Are they still valid? Where’s the logic, here?

Go for a Walk

Next time when you go for a walk, and if there is a possibility, go into a forest—maybe a really old forest—then ask yourself: Is there any problem here? Or even just something problematic? Exploitation? Destruction?

Or do you see an omnipresent harmony of which you are actually a part of? This is no esoteric stuff, just ask yourself this simple question when you are there, and you will feel where you are actually coming from.

This article is offered under Creative Commons license.

📝 Alen Mischael Vukelić covers a wide range of topics, which include health and healthy living, permaculture, the perception of reality, and arts; as well as writing articles and commentaries on current events. He has sold his business to focus entirely on his website organictalks.com, which is a project he and his wife have put together with the help of many other inspiring contributors.

Leave a comment

Refer a friend

Share

Premium content valued at over $1K includes:

PragmAlchemy, practical energy & self-bodywork exercises for wellness & beyond, a Sol Luckman Uncensored exclusive.

Exclusive self-help ebooks & audiobooks for deprogramming limited mindsets, improving mental health & mastering manifestation

International bestselling nonfiction ebooks & audiobooks on the “revolutionary healing science” (NEXUS Magazine) of the Regenetics Method

Award-winning conscious novels & audiobooks focused on themes of empowerment, awakening, lucidity & gnosis

Award-winning humor & bestselling memoir with an emphasis on freethinking, creativity & authenticity

Exclusive indie music albums & videos featuring expansive lyrics & themes for the consciousness crowd

& so much more!

✌️ Sol Luckman here. If you appreciate the labor of love that is my Substack , join other freethinkers seeking to transcend today’s hive mind by not just surviving but THRIVING. Please …

Smash that like button!

Comment!

Share with fellow curious minds!

And if you haven’t already, commit to your own healing & transformation by GOING PAID!

Creating unmatched original & empowering content is my full-time gig. Consider supporting my mission to shine a light in dark times by “paying it forward” with a discounted monthly or yearly subscription . Gratitude & blessings. 🙏

🤣 Subscribing to My Premium Substack Is Now Laughably Low Sol Luckman · Sep 12 “The only word I have is Awe. Coming across Sol Luckman’s Substack during my awakening that I was unknowingly and absurdly bypassing gave me the power to go deep with in myself. I am grateful to have been led to this path.” —Karla Johnson Read full story

Alchemize Your Life