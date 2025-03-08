Sol Luckman Uncensored Updates & Uploads

Sol Luckman Uncensored Updates & Uploads

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
15
2

🐑 Contrarian Thoughts on the Time Change

Rule #1 When Controlling the Sheeple
Sol Luckman's avatar
Sol Luckman
Mar 08, 2025
15
2
Share
Transcript

Subscribe

Refer a friend

You may have heard that daylight saving time was created to save on energy costs. I say it was purposely introduced to f*ck with people’s circadian rhythm and cause sleep deprivation twice a year.

Rule #1 when controlling the sheeple: keep them off balance and as dysfunctional as possible. Conspiracy theories aside, it can’t be denied that daylight saving time has been linked to a marked increase in heart attacks, traffic fatalities, and suicides.

Given the toll this completely artificial time takes on human health, the fact that most states still observe it should, at the very least, give one pause. Or do you not find it disturbing that the government cares more about minor energy savings than major impacts on mortality rates?

MUSINGS FROM A SMALL ISLAND

Free on Kindle

Substack the Audiobook

🆓 Read it for FREE on Kindle.

🆓 Listen to the Audiobook.

🏖 Enjoy Sol Luckman’s Hilarious New Art Memoir: MUSINGS FROM A SMALL ISLAND

Sol Luckman
·
April 24, 2023
🏖 Enjoy Sol Luckman’s Hilarious New Art Memoir: MUSINGS FROM A SMALL ISLAND

From 🎨 professional artist and 📚 multi-award-winning and international bestselling author Sol Luckman comes this dazzlingly self-illustrated memoir (packed with over 150 extraordinary images over 238 pages) that will have you alternately bursting with laughter and bursting at the seams with new perspectives on life, death and the curiouser and curiouser cosmos we call home.

Read full story

Leave a comment

Share

🤣 Subscribing to My Bestselling Premium Substack Is Now Laughably Low

Sol Luckman
·
Sep 12
🤣 Subscribing to My Bestselling Premium Substack Is Now Laughably Low

Read full story

Subscribe to Alchemize Your Life

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Sol Luckman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture