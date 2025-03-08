🐑 Contrarian Thoughts on the Time Change
Rule #1 When Controlling the Sheeple
Mar 08, 2025
You may have heard that daylight saving time was created to save on energy costs. I say it was purposely introduced to f*ck with people’s circadian rhythm and cause sleep deprivation twice a year.
Rule #1 when controlling the sheeple: keep them off balance and as dysfunctional as possible. Conspiracy theories aside, it can’t be denied that daylight saving time has been linked to a marked increase in heart attacks, traffic fatalities, and suicides.
Given the toll this completely artificial time takes on human health, the fact that most states still observe it should, at the very least, give one pause. Or do you not find it disturbing that the government cares more about minor energy savings than major impacts on mortality rates?
Sol Luckman Uncensored
🪶 Sol Luckman (solluckman.substack.com) is an award-winning & international bestselling 📚 author of humor, fiction & nonfiction as well as a gifted 🎤 lyricist & pioneering 🎨 painter whose work has appeared on mainstream book covers.
