💪 Returning to Wonder in a Wonderless Society: Thursday LIVE w/ Sol Luckman & X Polemos

“A hidden ‘technology’ or superpower resides in all of us, which is scientifically proven and costs nothing. Many names have been used for it in the past, and some vary slightly in meaning: precognition, telepathy, remote viewing, out-of-body experience, alchemy, telekinesis, magik (yes, with a k), astral travel, various non-intrusive healing modalities, and many more. Stories have been told of people like Edgar Cayce, Nostradamus, and yogis performing superhuman feats. But they also tell these stories as though nobody else can. Of course, there are certain limits we all have. But the very important thing to understand here is that being human is not just being flesh and bone. Our spirit has tremendous potential, and we forgot how to use it.” ~ X Polemos