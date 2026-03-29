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Sol Luckman

Hello, this is Sol Luckman, and you’re listening to Sol Speaks.

Today we’re going to tackle a pretty wild idea—and a very transformational one to boot.

In fact, you might go far as to say that grasping this concept is a prerequisite for anything that deserves to be called a spiritual—for lack of a better word—journey.

Are you ready?

Before I forget, though …

If you’re a paying member of solluckman.substack.com and find yourself listening there, be sure to scroll down to download your free PDF companion to this presentation, “The Architecture of ‘Reality.’” It’s really good stuff, if I do so say myself, so enjoy!

Now, bear with me if this starter concept is familiar to you. I still might just have some interesting and helpful insights you didn’t expect as I elaborate on this important topic.

But if this idea is new to you, well, there’s nothing like your first time, they say.

What if I told you that the world around you, this solid, hard, sometimes harsh … place … isn’t what it seems at all?

And what if I also told you that you have far, far more power to mold it to your desires and specifications than you’ve ever been taught or encouraged to believe?

I mean, really, really give some thought to this possibility for a second.

I’m pausing not for effect but to give you a moment to reflect.

Good, now let’s keep going. What if this thing we call reality, this natural environment that we see and feel and hear, and even taste and smell, isn’t really “there” at all?

I mean, yes, maybe you—or what you think of as yourself anyway—aren’t really “there” either.

Or maybe you’re so there, so immanent, spiritually speaking, that the poet Rumi wasn’t speaking poetically when he wrote, “Stop acting so small. You are the universe in ecstatic motion.”

Now, that’s what I call … a call to action!

Rumi is merely reiterating what sages and seers have always said, which is basically: that we are the world, that there’s only one of us here, that all is one, et cetera, et cetera.

But he’s also doing so in such a way as to call attention to our unrealized potential for … godhood, I suppose.

Okay, so let’s get into the meat and potatoes of this podcast. Is “reality” just an illusion?

We’re going to try to deconstruct and reconstruct the identity (if you will) of the world with the help of quantum physics and metaphysics.

The first puzzle piece we must put in place, as difficult a pill as it may be to swallow, is that our perception of a fixed “real” is fundamentally flawed.

We’ve been tricked by reality, which really is just an illusion—something the ancients called maya.

We can think of reality as a dream—and maybe that’s all it is. I make this argument in GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE, and I make an even stronger case for this idea in the sequel to that book I just finished but haven’t yet announced.

Stay tuned for that. I’ll be giving paid subscribers sneak peek access to the title and cover as well as some of the material from this brand-new forthcoming book.

I’ll also be sourcing my very first reader reviews for the prepublication marketing phase from those in the chat.

So if you’re interesting in staying on the pulse of—and maybe even contributing to—this project, please hit the subscribe button. I could really use any and all support you might be in a position to offer, so thank you in advance!

Moving on now …

Consider the contrast in our perceptions of “reality” and the beliefs that come from that—or better yet, think of the situation as the other way around, a scenario where our beliefs about the world might create our perceptions of it.

On the one hand, we have our conditioned experience of a Newtonian “reality” as objective and composed of separate, discrete objects, small and large.

On the other hand, a quantum universe or multiverse is a totally different creature. We’re talking about a world of energy, raw potential, a thoroughly subjective swirling Sufi dance of limitless possibilities.

You might be inclined to see this worldview as something new or even new agey, but it’s actually quite ancient.

Seers, mystics and holy men and women have come up with their own names for and descriptions of the quantum underpinnings of “reality” for millennia.

One particularly powerful metaphor for the quantum dance, that I use in both of my new books on inner alchemy and shamanism, is the Dark Sea of Awareness.

This is a poetic and inspiring term for the underlying domain of absolute energy out of which our “reality,” the world itself, projects very much like a movie on a screen.

Here’s the critical point in all this, the real mind bender—or at least it was for me.

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🆒 “Reality” Is a Mirror—The Self-observation Effect

🚪 There Must Be Some Kinda Way Outta Here

🐦‍🔥 Your Practical Guide to Inner Alchemy & Immortality

🚶‍♀️‍➡️ Step into Your Ideal Dreambody for Health, Longevity & More

🤯 Maybe You’re Just ... MANDELA EFFECTed

👨‍🎤 Be a Rebel (& Refuse to Pay the Ferryman)

🩻 Seal Your Fragmentary Body to Supercharge Your Energy Reacquisition

🤐 Speak Powerfully with Silence

⚰️ Choose Your Death Courageously & Gno that No One’s Ever Left Behind

☯️ Create Your Own Philosopher’s Stone through Inner Alchemy

💃 How to Get Your Groove Back & Enjoy Life Again

🐉 Quetzalcoatl Rising (True Health Starts in Your Feet)

💥 Recover Lost Energy & Heal Trauma with Shamanic Recapitulation

🪬 Heal Your Life & Transform Your Afterlife by Projecting an Ideal Dreambody

🤔 What Do You Have to Show for Your Life?

🫂 Embrace Your Shadow

🏎 Turbocharge Your Philosopher’s Stone w/ the Dragon’s Energy

🫆 The Hero’s Journey to Authenticity & Beyond

🐉 Empower Yourself by Innerstanding Your Connection to the Dragon

🫣 Open Your Eyes & Smell the Loosh

🐲 The Hero’s Journey past the Dragon, through the Shadow & into …

⌛️ Procrastination: A Secret to Unlocking Your Creativity

👣 Where in the World CULT Do We Go from Here?

🗑 The Only Variety of Truly Disposable Goods Here

🃏 Use Controlled Folly to Imaginatively Act in & on the World

🎓 See Yourself as an Imagineer in Training in a “Vale of Soul-making”

🚪 To Get Out of Here Alive, Start by Going In

📲 New Premium Ebook: OUT THROUGH THE IN DOOR

🎧 Get LOST IN A SOUND BYTE w/ This Epic Video Montage

🧐 Supercharge Yourself w/ Strategies for Building Up Personal Power

🤯 How to Engage in Spiritual Guerilla Warfare against the World CULT

🧑‍🎤 Visualize Your Inner misfiT w/ This Rocking Video Montage

😍 Simply Observe a New World into Being

🎧 The New Audiobook of POTENTIATE YOUR DNA Is on Substack

😲 To Doomscroll or to Play Another Role in Creating a Better Future?

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