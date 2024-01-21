Refer a friend

Sol Luckman

I don’t know how much more obvious this could be to anyone with eyes to see, but let me say it loud and clear to avoid any misunderstanding:

Artificial intelligence is NOT “intelligent” … in the sense of being sentient.

According to Merriam-Webster, “sentient” can mean: 1) capable of sensing or feeling; 2) aware; 3) finely sensitive in percepti…