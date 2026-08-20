📝 Quiz Time: How Conscious Are You of the Holoconscious Universe You Inhabit?

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Sol Luckman

The following 10 questions are based on my synthesis of fellow author Johnny Flynn ’s Holoconscious Universe Model (HUM) in my paradigm-reworking new book on manifestation secrets, reality creation and living your very best life, HOW TO RUN DOWN A DREAM .

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📝 NOTE: You can take this even quiz if you haven’t read the book yet. For a real challenge, try responding without first reading the Tips or explanatory text. The answers are provided below. Good luck!

1. According to the Holoconscious Universe Model (HUM), what is the fundamental substrate from which physical reality is projected?

(Tip: Consider what the model posits as primary versus what is derivative or projected.)

A. Consciousness

In the HUM consciousness is the underlying source code that generates the porous, rewritable holographic projection we experience as solid reality.

B. Technological Algorithms

While computer metaphors are used for ease of understanding, the model posits a 100% natural, consciousness-based dream rather than a synthetic machine.

C. Biological Matter

Matter is considered derivative or an illusion (maya) arising from more fundamental energetic frequencies.

D. Linear Time

Time is viewed as a simulation or “bookend fiction” within the Surface Layer rather than the foundational substrate.

2. Which layer of the holoconscious universe contains the nonlocal memory data files that underwrite genetic expression?

(Tip: Think about where the “master copy” of reality’s biological code would most likely reside.)

A. The Surface Layer

This layer is structured around sensory perception and linear time, representing the “output” rather than the storage.

B. The Storage Layer

The Storage Layer exists in a nonlocal domain and contains the editable source code that projects into our experienced reality.

C. The 3D Matrix

This term typically refers to the experienced construct of the Surface Layer rather than the nonlocal repository.

D. The Mental Chamber

The Mental Chamber is described as an individualized internal space for visualization, not the universal repository for all reality data.

3. The “Second-tier Overwrite Mechanism” is primarily compared to which function in a standard word processor?

(Tip: Focus on the tool used to swap one specific piece of information for another across a whole document.)

A. Search & Replace

This algorithmic function is designed to locate and exchange specific elements, such as words or logos, throughout the physical record.

B. Copy & Paste

This implies duplicating existing data rather than exchanging targeted elements across the entire holographic projection.

C. Undo/Redo

While the model discusses retroactive changes, the specific Second-tier mechanism describes the active scrubbing and replacement of elements.

D. Auto-save

The model focuses on active editing and updates to the reality projection rather than the background preservation of data.

4. In the context of the Mandela Effect, what does “residue” refer to within the Holoconscious Universe Model?

(Tip: Think about what remains when a cleanup process is imperfect.)

A. Physical Artifacts or Memories That Reflect a Previous State of Reality

Residue occurs when the “scrubbing” update mechanism misses certain copies, leaving evidence of the way things were “before” the change.

B. Emotional Energy Harvested by the Dragon

This energy is known as loosh, whereas residue is specific to the remnants of reality updates.

C. Biological Waste Products of the Human Biohologram

The model deals with metaphysical information shifts rather than physical biological excretion.

D. Static Noise Generated between Different Timelines

Residue is described as clear evidence (such as photographs or drawings) of a former state, not just random frequency noise.

5. How does the “First-tier Frequency Mechanism” enact changes in the physical world?

(Tip: Consider the role of energy and vibration in translating code into matter.)

A. By Manually Rewriting Historical Textbooks

The HUM posits that physical records are updated automatically via holographic projection rather than manual intervention.

B. Via a Resonant Frequency Domino Effect That Alters Unique Energy Signatures

Altering the underlying frequency signature in the code instantaneously shifts the physical image throughout time in the material domain.

C. By Infecting the Human Mind with a Collective Delusion

The model argues the change is metaphysical and “real” within the construct, whereas “delusion” is the skeptical (and incorrect) materialist explanation.

D. By Using AI to Generate Deepfake Memories

The HUM is a naturalistic consciousness model that does not rely on synthetic AI technology for reality creation.

6. According to physicist Richard Alan Miller ’s research, what acts as the “projector” of the 3D biohologram?

(Tip: Identify the biological component responsible for holding and broadcasting the organism’s blueprint.)

A. The Pineal Gland

While often associated with spiritual vision, as in the author’s paranormal novel about lucid dreams, Miller specifically identifies the genetic molecule as the projector of the biofield.

B. The Great Parasite

The text posits that the Great Parasite, or Dragon, exploits the system but is not the natural biological mechanism that projects the healthy human form.

C. The DNA Molecule

Miller argues that DNA creates a complex pattern of electromagnetic vectors that serves as a guiding self-organization matrix for the organism.

D. The Zero Point Field

The field is where the data originates, but the biological entity requires a specific projector to manifest its form.

7. Which of the following describes the relationship between time and the Storage Layer in the HUM?

(Tip: Think about the concept of eternity versus the perception of a timeline.)

A. The Storage Layer Moves at the Speed of Light

The model describes this domain as a static repository of pure consciousness rather than a physical signal with a travel speed.

B. The Storage Layer Is Limited to Data from the Future

The model suggests the layer encompasses all information regardless of its placement on a perceived timeline.

C. The Storage Layer Uses Time to Organize Its Memory Files

Time is a feature of the Surface Layer sensory experience, while the Storage Layer is nonlocal and atemporal.

D. The Storage Layer Operates in the Eternal Now

In eternity there is no retrocausality because all changes occur outside the linear progression of time.

8. Who does the text suggest are potential “editors” capable of accessing and changing the Storage Layer?

(Tip: Consider the different levels of agency that might exist within a holoconscious system.)

A. Only the Dreaming God at the Center of This Reality Experiment

The model allows for high-level entities, interlopers and even powerful humans to potentially impact the code.

B. Source Consciousness, High-level Entities & Advanced Humans

The “switchboard” of reality is accessible to creators, servants of the creator(s), and those humans who have attained a high degree of personal power.

C. Top-tier Internet Influencers

Ordinary social influence impacts the Surface Layer, but modifying the Storage Layer requires metaphysical mastery or status.

D. Professional Historians & Librarians

These individuals record the Surface Layer’s narrative but do not have the metaphysical capacity to alter the substrate.

9. In the HUM how is the “Surface Layer” primarily experienced by humans?

(Tip: Reflect on how we normally interact with the world around us on a daily basis.)

A. Via Intuitive Gnosis

Gnosis is an internal, deeper knowledge that often looks beyond the Surface Layer to the truth of the construct.

B. Through the Five Senses & the Fiction of Linear Time

The Surface Layer is where our biology interacts with the holographic projection using sensors tuned to “past” and “future” narratives.

C. Only during Deep, Dreamless Sleep

The Surface Layer refers to our everyday waking reality rather than states of unconsciousness.

D. As a Purely Mathematical Grid of Data Points

While the code may be in some way mathematical, the human experience of the Surface Layer is qualitative and sensory.

10. What is the primary implication of the Mandela Effect regarding the nature of the “real” world?

(Tip: Consider what the “rewriting” of history suggests about the solidity of our surroundings.)

A. The Material World Is Fixed & Immutable

The Effect serves as evidence for exactly the opposite—that reality is malleable and editable.

B. Reality Stands Out as a Dreamlike Holographic Construct

The ability for history to be retroactively “overwritten” suggests the world functions like a dreamscape rather than a Newtonian system.

C. Human Memory Is Naturally Prone to Collective Error

This is a reference to the skeptical “False Memory” theory, which the author argues against by presenting physical residue as hard evidence of metaphysical shifts.

D. Atoms Are the Only True, Unchangeable Particles

The text cites Heisenberg to explain that atoms are not real “things” but worlds of potentialities.

How to Run Down a Dream

🗝 Answer Key

1 … A

2 … B

3 … A

4 … A

5 … B

6 … C

7 … D

8 … B

9 … B

10 … B

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