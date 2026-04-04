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Sol Luckman

This stimulating conversation made with the help of Google LM challenges the traditional view of a fixed, material world by arguing that physical reality is, in effect, a localized illusion shaped by human consciousness.

Drawing on quantum physics and esoteric traditions, the book being explored here, GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE, proposes that atoms behave like intelligently responsive waves rather than solid particles.

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Harnessing a process known as mimetic desire, beliefs and collective social conditioning act as the “engine” that collapses infinite potential into the specific experiences we perceive as “solid” and “real”—in the process hijacking human energy to construct a reality that serves external interests.

To reclaim power, freethinkers are encouraged to undertake an internal Hero’s Journey using tools such as shamanic recapitulation and inner alchemy to achieve personal sovereignty.

In the final analysis, human beings are portrayed as potentially conscious architects whose internal state directly dictates the external world.

Copyright © Sol Luckman. All Rights Reserved.

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