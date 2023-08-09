Sol Luckman Uncensored Updates & Uploads

Sol Luckman Uncensored Updates & Uploads

🫨 Moving beyond the Simulation & the Astral Freakscape toward Infinity w/ Author Brendan D. Murphy

A Super Fascinating & Empowering Meeting of the Minds
Aug 09, 2023

🫨 Moving beyond the Simulation & the Astral Freakscape toward Infinity w/ Author Brendan D. Murphy

👥 Sol Luckman Uncensored welcomes old friend and colleague Brendan D. Murphy, whose book THE GRAND ILLUSION: A SYNTHESIS OF SCIENCE & SPIRITUALITY simply ought to be required reading for any and all on the consciousness path.

🎸 In addition to his impressive authorial credentials, Brendan is a truly gifted musician. If you haven’t checked out the collaborative (and highly censored) spoof music video “How the Deep State Stole Christmas,” you can do so here:

🧬 Last but not least, Brendan’s a longtime Facilitator of the “revolutionary healing science” (NEXUS Magazine) of the Regenetics Method, which features in the discussion.

