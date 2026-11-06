😵‍💫 Mass Delusion, Collective Alzheimer’s or Something Else Entirely?

📝 NOTE: This short article is adapted from my latest book, HOW TO RUN DOWN A DREAM …

HOW TO RUN DOWN A DREAM (Preface & Intro) 6.51MB ∙ PDF file Download If you’ve ever experienced blockages in your ability to manifest the life you desire, it’s not your fault. The problem is that you were taught to always seek solutions outside yourself. Nobody told you that real change is an inside job. Download

Free Review Copy

Preorder for .99

Retroactive Dreamscape Change: Being Mandela Effected

Sol Luckman

Instead of a sign of mass delusion or collective Alzheimer’s, based on reams of evidence collected by two generations of researchers compiled in my friend and colleague Johnny Flynn’s THE MANDELA DILEMMA, the Mandela Effect occurs when something remembered in a certain way is legitimately found to have changed.

As radical as this notion may sound, the most truly logical way of interpreting such an occurrence is that subsequent “history” leading up to the present is retroactively “rewritten” (“edited”) to reflect the new “reality.”

Obviously, this could never, ever happen in a Newtonian universe. In a so-called real world, the Mandela Effect is an absolute impossibility. In an indubitably material reality, if such a thing existed, the Mandela Effect could and should be written off as baseless conspiracy theory.

From a quantum perspective, however, we’re taught that matter itself is basically maya, a stubborn illusion, or at best can be reduced to pure energy (practically the same thing) that our microtubules might very well process as reality-decoding (or perhaps even reality-generating) information.

“After … conversations about Indian philosophy,” quipped renowned physicist Werner Heisenberg, “some of the ideas of Quantum Physics that had seemed so crazy suddenly made much more sense.”

This is the same brilliant originator of the so-called observer effect who also said that “[l]ooking at something changes it” and “atoms or elementary particles themselves are not real; they form a world of potentialities or possibilities rather than one of things or facts.”

x

Listen to Podcast

Given that the Mandela Effect is—as Johnny redundantly demonstrates—a repository of weird evidence of something akin to retrocausality that simply can’t be explained away by armchair debunkers on Reddit, it should be obvious that we don’t need science to substantiate the idea that we’re not in a real world but merely the dream of one.

In other words, this one paranormal phenomenon is medicine strong enough to clear away the distracting cobwebs of overweening reason that have clouded the optics of our perception.

The Mandela Effect is capable of empowering us to experience gnosis, or deeper knowledge of the world not as we’re taught it is but as it actually is on an experiential basis.

Seen through the clarifying lens of the Mandela Effect, the “reality” we inhabit stands out as what can only be a thoroughly simulated holographic construct.

Personally, given all the confusing and triggering baggage attached to much of the verbiage on this subject, in lieu of “simulation” or “simulacrum,” I usually prefer to call this construct a dreamscape.

Copyright © Sol Luckman. All Rights Reserved.

Dreamsurfing Pro Tip #1

Leave a comment

Share

Preorder for .99

Free Review Copy

Enjoy the Prequel

Contact

Content Index

Membership Perks

Subscribe to Alchemize Your Life