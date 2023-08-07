Start Your Free Trial Today!

Claire Doyle

I laughed out loud three times before reaching chapter one. And I laughed to myself at the last sentence. For I, too, live on a small island so have much in common with the musings. However, when I read that Sol Luckman’s “small” island is three times the size of Manhattan, I felt he was using some of that “art creep” of his. He’s got gallery openings, a cinema even!

As somebody who lives on what I call a “15-minute island,” I can only envy the weather, the social life and, indeed, the artwork. And, as a fellow bohemian from way back, I too have attended a multitude of art shows so I will add that this book is the literary equivalent of visiting an artist’s house museum. It’s full of inspiring color, and will set you off onto search engines looking for music, painters and other influences mentioned.

And if you’ve ever wondered if artists never seem to do a proper job, he exposes the reality wide open. Life, as an artist, IS a life on permanent vacation, just as you always thought. You just have to deal with the “poverty, restlessness, dissatisfaction, alienation, obsession.” And the best way to deal with that is, of course, to paint and write or whatever your “art addiction” is. And so the cycle begins again.

This book sets me in mind of the gorgeous LIVING COLOR: A WRITER PAINTS HERE WORLD by Natalie Goldberg.

MUSINGS FROM A SMALL ISLAND belongs in a genre all of its own and I very much recommend it. It might even turn you into an artist.

ABOUT SOL LUCKMAN …

A confessed beachaholic and obsessive cultural creative, Sol Luckman has thumbed his nose at mainstream values and society ever since he can remember.

Preferring hard play over a so-called honest day’s work, these days in the New Abnormal he spends his time on a new small island mostly bodysurfing, painting, and writing—not necessarily in that order and usually not all at once.

How while on permanent vacation he became a multi-award-winning and international bestselling author and prolific professional artist is anyone’s guess.

Possessed of a wonderful family, he eschews dogs and admits to his own rejection issues where certain other domestic animals are concerned.

Visit his official website at www.CrowRising.com.