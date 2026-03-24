😍 LIVE TODAY at 5:30 PM Eastern: Get Your Tao On w/ Authors April Novoa & Sol Luckman!
Yet Another Amazing Guest on Conversations on Sol Luckman Uncensored
April Novoa is author of LOVE IS, FEAR IS NOT and co-author of STOP OVERWORKING & START OVERLFOWING.
She worked in the medical field for 13 years and then transitioned to alternative healthcare, where she has been a neuromuscular therapist, doula, reiki master and herbalist for over 25 years.
She’s also a Human Design specialist and a Gene Keys guide. Currently, she’s homesteading and pursuing certification to become a qi gong instructor.
April considers herself a consciousness explorer and cultivator of the Tao. Her interests span everything from the metaphysical to eastern mysticism and spirituality.
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😍 LIVE TODAY at 5:30 PM Eastern: Get Your Tao On w/ Authors April Novoa & Sol Luckman!
Yet Another Amazing Guest on Conversations on Sol Luckman Uncensored
https://solluckman.substack.com/p/live-today-at-530-pm-eastern-get