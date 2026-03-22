🎟 Join Me in the Chat for Sneak Peeks, Freebies & More!

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🚪 There Must Be Some Kinda Way Outta Here

🐦‍🔥 Your Practical Guide to Inner Alchemy & Immortality

🚶‍♀️‍➡️ Step into Your Ideal Dreambody for Health, Longevity & More

🤯 Maybe You’re Just ... MANDELA EFFECTed

👨‍🎤 Be a Rebel (& Refuse to Pay the Ferryman)

🩻 Seal Your Fragmentary Body to Supercharge Your Energy Reacquisition

🤐 Speak Powerfully with Silence

⚰️ Choose Your Death Courageously & Gno that No One’s Ever Left Behind

☯️ Create Your Own Philosopher’s Stone through Inner Alchemy

💃 How to Get Your Groove Back & Enjoy Life Again

🐉 Quetzalcoatl Rising (True Health Starts in Your Feet)

💥 Recover Lost Energy & Heal Trauma with Shamanic Recapitulation

🪬 Heal Your Life & Transform Your Afterlife by Projecting an Ideal Dreambody

🤔 What Do You Have to Show for Your Life?

🫂 Embrace Your Shadow

🏎 Turbocharge Your Philosopher’s Stone w/ the Dragon’s Energy

🫆 The Hero’s Journey to Authenticity & Beyond

🐉 Empower Yourself by Innerstanding Your Connection to the Dragon

🫣 Open Your Eyes & Smell the Loosh

🐲 The Hero’s Journey past the Dragon, through the Shadow & into …

⌛️ Procrastination: A Secret to Unlocking Your Creativity

👣 Where in the World CULT Do We Go from Here?

🗑 The Only Variety of Truly Disposable Goods Here

🃏 Use Controlled Folly to Imaginatively Act in & on the World

🎓 See Yourself as an Imagineer in Training in a “Vale of Soul-making”

🚪 To Get Out of Here Alive, Start by Going In

📲 New Premium Ebook: OUT THROUGH THE IN DOOR

🎧 Get LOST IN A SOUND BYTE w/ This Epic Video Montage

🧐 Supercharge Yourself w/ Strategies for Building Up Personal Power

🤯 How to Engage in Spiritual Guerilla Warfare against the World CULT

🧑‍🎤 Visualize Your Inner misfiT w/ This Rocking Video Montage

😍 Simply Observe a New World into Being

🎧 The New Audiobook of POTENTIATE YOUR DNA Is on Substack

😲 To Doomscroll or to Play Another Role in Creating a Better Future?

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