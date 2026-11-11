🎩 Inner Alchemy & Manifestation

“This book clearly explains how to take back your power and navigate this realm with skill. Many books on alchemy, manifestation and consciousness leave readers scratching their heads. A roadmap that challenges readers to undergo a process that is liberating, clarifying, grounded and empowering, this book is the deep dive serious seekers have been looking for!” —April Novoa, author, LOVE IS, FEAR IS NOT

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In this interview that originally aired here , authors Sol Luckman and Janneke Hellebrekers explore how inner alchemy relies on two primary pillars:

✅ Cultivating personal power; and

✅ Developing a precise, active imagination to consciously shape reality rather than simply relying on traditional law of attraction methods.

Luckman describes the mind as an energetic spirit rather than just a physical brain processor, noting that this practice is similar to mastering “reality” as a waking dream.

Ultimately, this conversation emphasizes that true freedom and personal transformation come from taking actionable steps to reclaim one’s energy and shift their relationship with the surrounding world.

This book will change you—with any luck, for the better. But since there’s no such thing as a guarantee in life (or for that matter, the afterlife), read on at your own risk. Hyperbole? Maybe. Or maybe the next-level alchemical concepts and tools for transmutation through the refiner’s fire of gnosis I share are so face-melting you’ll no longer recognize yourself in the mirror. Or you’ll somehow manage to recognize yourself, all right, only to wonder why and how … given the utterly mind-bending alternative possibilities presented in these pages. And in a fortuitous twist, that wonderment just might, in itself, initiate a sea change in your psyche that ends by washing away the old you. Maybe you’ll even acknowledge and integrate the perennial wisdom encapsulated by Rumi: “You are not a drop in the ocean. You are the entire ocean in a drop.”

—Sol Luckman, HOW TO RUN DOWN A DREAM

“Sol Luckman’s latest book, HOW TO RUN DOWN A DREAM, goes far beyond the usual trends of manifesting external material desires. Instead, the book runs down a very different dream: the potential that resides inside each of us to fully connect with and embody our true, authentic sovereignty.” —Emma Lyons, TRAUMA MATRIX

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