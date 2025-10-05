Register

If you think you’ve tried everything to overcome physical, mental, emotional or even spiritual illness …

… think again. Explore the tremendous benefits of “ener-genetic” sound healing for optimizing health by first considering these ...

3 Healing Secrets

1. Whatever else it might be, illness is a master teacher. In my own case, my multi-year chronic autoimmune illness was an at times terrifying tutor, ushering me through an extremely challenging initiation of (near) death and rebirth, from which I emerged wiser, humbler, and ultimately stronger. I wouldn’t wish my nightmarish experience of autoimmune collapse on anyone, yet I also wouldn’t change anything about it if I could because it taught just how powerful and resourceful I truly was. In the end I realized that the only person who could save me was … myself. I also learned another important lesson as I explored the profound role of sound and energy in genetic-level healing: breakdown is often a precondition for breakthrough. If you’d like to delve further into these and other life-affirming concepts to facilitate your own healing and transformation, start here.

2. The best kind of healing is conscious healing. Here, I’m referencing the concept, not my classic book on epigenetic healing with this title. A foundational notion underpinning the Regenetics Method—the modality I developed out of the throes of illness that miraculously restored my wellbeing—is that consciousness gives rise to and modifies matter, including genetics and physiology, through a process that is energetic in nature. I like to call this hyperdimensional “torsion” energy universal creative consciousness. Its two primary manifestations are sound and light. When the Bible states “In the beginning was the Word,” that’s torsion energy. Here the Creator employs the Word, pure hyperdimensional prana/chi/orgone/kundalini in the form of sound waves, to create (and then develop) the light-based material world—biology included. Genetic linguistics and wave-genetics have established that universal creative consciousness gives rise to and evolves DNA through a naturally linguistic interface. This research further supports my assertion that we ourselves can use linguistically energized torsion consciousness to activate DNA and promote healing and transformation. Learn more about what NEXUS Magazine called “revolutionary healing science.”

3. The benefits of this kind of holistic, integrated sound healing—which can be experienced for FREE—are pretty darn mind-blowing. Over the past two-plus decades since the development of Regenetics, testimonials on a variety of benefits spanning the body-mind-spirit continuum have poured in. Some of this work’s effects have seemed subtle, while others have been absolutely life-changing. The most common reported benefits include: Allergy Elimination, Enhanced Energy, Parasite Cleansing, Pain Relief, Physical Strengthening, Improved Respiration, Better Digestion, Sharper Thinking, Deeper Sleep, Straighter Posture, Healthier Urination, Regular Stools, Stronger Immunity, Clearer Skin, Thicker Hair, Fewer Migraines, Clearer Boundaries, Healthier Relationships, Increased Serendipity, Heightened Manifestation, and Greater Abundance. Read more informative feedback in these book reviews.

2 Health Links

In the words of Dr. Julie TwoMoon, a naturopath and Certified Facilitator of the Regenetics Method, “I believe the Regenetics Method is the most concrete foundational starting point for all health processes. [It changes] the playing field, creating shifts not only in health but in our awareness, our life choices, our spiritual connections, and our ability to hold a vibration which can possibly not only restore our bodies but our communities as well.”

Having facilitated the Regenetics Method for over a decade, fellow consciousness author Brendan D. Murphy explains, “I have seen the way that the contemporary Solfeggio tones can be powerfully paired with dual sound and light codes (vowel sequences) in order to trigger deep epigenetic changes in recipients—changes that ripple throughout their entire being and whole lives, fostering massive synchronicity and personal growth.”

1 Transformational Quote

POTENTIATE YOUR DNA is about a singularly potent type of energy healing—one that I contend operates simultaneously at the genetic and energetic levels. Thus my regular use of the term ener-genetic to describe many aspects of Regenetics.

In Part I, I provide a clear and concise conceptual framework for how DNA activation functions. But as they say, “the proof is in the pudding.”

We can discuss Potentiation forever—but the only meaningful way to “prove” that Potentiation works is to experience it yourself. Insisting on wrapping your “left brain” around every detail is, in the final analysis, like anything over-intellectualized, counterproductive.

If you are the type of person who feels intimidated by the mere mention of DNA, know this: I used to be, too.

In the interest of accessibility, I have stripped the intellectual material contained herein down to the bare bones while making sure to include enough personal narrative to move the story along.

I recommend that you get all you can out of Part I; then put it behind you as you focus on mastering your Potentiation technique in Part II; before turning your attention to integrating and maximizing the energies of Potentiation with the help of Part III.

—Yours Truly, POTENTIATE YOUR DNA

💡 KINDRED AUTHOR SPOTLIGHT & BONUS BOOK RECOMMENDATION: William Gray, THE TALKING TREE.

Gratitude & blessings,

—Sol

📖 WANNA SHOW MY NEW BOOK SOME LOVE? READ, RATE, REVIEW …

