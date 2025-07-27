Register to Win a Copy

Free on Kindle Unlimited

I used to think that the outer “reality” was the only thing that mattered …

… until I realized that, in a very real sense, it wasn’t even real as I grasped the essence of these ...

3 Healing Secrets

1. “Reality” is a Matrix that you can manipulate and even transcend. One of the biggest sticking points for otherwise freethinking people in the alternative health and holistic crowd is the idea—which I explore in great depth in my three latest nonfiction books here, here and here—that there’s actually no such thing as “science.” What we call science is a product of the observer effect, the governing principle of the Matrix. The scientific method isn’t the only way of productively interfacing with the world, but merely one of any number of possible descriptions of the world. This isn’t to say that the so-called reality we experience doesn’t have seemingly real effects. Rather, my position is that these effects are ultimately created by something we’re conditioned to downplay: the power of the imagination, which results from the focus of our individual and collective attention across time. Human attention is truly a force of nature that can be hijacked, molded, used to trap us in a prison planet for our minds, or employed to re-script and even transcend the Matrix. The choice of which version of the real we see ultimately is—as it always has been—ours.

2. Just because your suffering isn’t real doesn’t mean it doesn’t hurt—but it doesn’t have to. It’s foolish to think that we can change a construct produced by the energy of our consciousness by not working at the energy and consciousness level. Yet the vast majority of people are doing exactly that and expecting it to change something meaningful in their personal and even group experience. The idea that we must work in the “real world” to change “reality” is one of many examples of counterproductive “solutions” put forward in the sneaky algorithms of the Matrix, one of whose hallmarks is that of inversion, which is designed to keep us on a veritable hamster wheel of futility—when the functional truth of the matter is that only by going in can we GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE. Truly, our only option, if we want to experience lasting healing and transformation, is to go OUT THROUGH THE IN DOOR.

3. If you’re going to be a fool, you’ve got to do it right. On the subject of foolishness, have you tried controlled folly? This liberating concept for freedom seekers was introduced by Carlos Castaneda as part of a larger body of strategies for being in but not of the Matrix. The soberly aware entertaining of a fantasy (love, for example) that, through force of will, turns into a potentially life-enhancing facsimile of a reality is the essence of controlled folly. This discipline allows one to project a fantasy island (so to speak) of stability and normalcy even when encircled by the—at times—overwhelming chaos of imaginal frequencies that power up this observer-generated funhouse. If you’d like to take your consciousness game to the next level with controlled folly, check out this quick but super empowering read.

2 Health Links

It’s rare that I meet a way-outside-the-box thinker with whom I have more in common than Adrian Gregory, who described our recent podcast chat (“Breaking the Matrix”) with these words: “We explore the profound effects of imagination on reality, dissect the constructs of our lives, and delve into methods of transcending traditional thinking to unlock our ultimate potential. Join us as we examine practical techniques for altering consciousness, harnessing the power of silence, and navigating the journey of self-discovery and empowerment.”

Have you spiritually outgrown the Matrix yet? Enjoy this inspiring article with this question as its title by WAKING TIMES editor Dylan Charles, who wisely states, “Information is only valuable if it can be used to advance your life in some meaningful way. If it doesn’t serve that purpose, then it is just a distraction from living.”

1 Transformational Quote

Learning to control our folly and mastering the purposeful projection of our imagination go hand in hand. Consider how as children we cultivate amazingly close friendships with so-called imaginary friends.

I dispute that these friends are imaginary in the belittling way this term is typically used. I propose that these friends are absolutely real to the child’s imagination. And that makes them as real as anything else here in this endlessly unfolding dream.

As pointed out long ago, the manifest world is maya, an illusion. The reality we take for granted is a product of something more primary: consciousness dreaming everything into being while believing—in what must be appreciated as the primordial act of controlled folly out of which all other controlled follies are born—that it’s not actually dreaming.

—Yours Truly, OUT THROUGH THE IN DOOR

💡 KINDRED AUTHOR SPOTLIGHT & BONUS BOOK RECOMMENDATION: Carlos Castaneda, A SEPARATE REALITY

Free Download

Gratitude & blessings,

—Sol

📖 SHOW MY NEW BOOK SOME ❤️. READ, RATE, REVIEW …

Subscribe to Alchemize Your Life