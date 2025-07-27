Sol Luckman Uncensored Updates & Uploads

Sol Luckman
Jul 28

"Reality" Is a #Matrix You Can Manipulate & Even Transcend

One of the biggest sticking points for otherwise freethinking people in the alternative health and holistic crowd is the idea—which I explore in great depth in my latest books—that there's actually no such thing as "science." What we call science is a product of the observer effect, the governing principle of the Matrix. The scientific method isn't the only way of productively interfacing with the world, but merely one of any number of possible descriptions of the world. This isn't to say that the so-called reality we experience doesn't have seemingly real effects. Rather, my position is that these effects are ultimately created by something we're conditioned to downplay: the power of the imagination, which results from the focus of our individual and collective attention across time. Human attention is truly a force of nature that can be hijacked, molded, used to trap us in a prison planet for our minds, or employed to re-script and even transcend the Matrix. The choice of which version of the real we see ultimately is—as it always has been—ours.

Jul 27

In the span of a few short hours of Halloween, he had met his mother's old boyfriend, after whom he was apparently named; allowed his brain to be scanned as part of a psychic "tryout"; met the blue Max in the Interface only to be told that his father—somewhere, somehow—was in danger; and in yet another blast from the past, been invited to study with Dr. Morrow, of all people, to harness the power of his dreams.

But Halloween still wasn’t quite through with him. As Max stood before his door fumbling in his pocket for his room key, the past reached out once again with the sound of unfettered laughter like ringing bells coming from inside: Tuesday’s laughter.

