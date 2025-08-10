Subscribe

If you’re feeling stuck in your own journey of healing and personal transformation, you’re not alone.

… I, too, hit the wall in my process of reinvention while believing the universe owed me healing energy and should just provide it on demand—until I got wise to these …

3 Healing Secrets

1. The universe, multiverse or whatever you want to call it owes us absolutely nothing and, on an individual basis at least, could care less what becomes of us. No, I’m not suddenly coming out as a closet nihilist; but I am sharing a little tough love designed to deflate the inner narcissist that resides in most people (myself included). The dreaming god at the center of this reality experiment (a fascinating concept I unpack at length in my brand-new ebook) benefits experientially from even our most difficult circumstances, adding to its store of novel and usable data for becoming ever more … evermore. Yes, this generative divinity is thrilled if we “succeed” by individuating and perhaps even matriculating from the Matrix. But it can and does learn and grow from whatever life we live on its behalf, however tragic or disastrous. Admitting that nothing out there (or in there) “has our back” may be strong medicine, but it’s also unequaled in its ability to light a fire under us to take ultimate personal responsibility for … everything. After you go that far out on the limb of self-empowerment, there’s no turning back. You can actually begin to receive the energy you thought must come to you from yourself as you embrace being on your own and learn to own, by creating, your own experience.

2. To begin healing and transforming yourself, cultivate an attitude of gratitude. When I say “cultivate,” I mean it: think of yourself as the gardener of your life and your emotions/attitudes as the fruits of your labor. Each night before falling asleep, take a moment to reflect on your level of gratitude for the harvest of your daily labor. On “good” days it’s easy to feel thankful; your true task here is to learn to feel gratitude even on “bad” days—indeed, to give thanks simply for the simple grace in being alive. How do you accomplish this seemingly Herculean task when times are really tough? Start by using the energy granted to you by the gratitude you do have to will greater intensities of gratitude into your being—and then allow energy to fuel your gratitude, and gratitude to fuel your energy, in an endless flywheel of joyful becoming. This approach is made possible by the “power of positive feeling,” as I refer to it in my classic self-help guide for healing and transformation, POTENTIATE YOUR DNA (downloadable for free).

3. An attitude of gratitude is arguably at its most effective whenever you smile it into action. If translating inner thankfulness into outward motion feels challenging, try simply expressing your gratitude physically in a smile. According to this fascinating article, smiling literally makes you happier and can even extend your lifespan. In the words of author April McCarthy, “Most of us are not born eternal optimists, but being positive and grateful is something that can be imbibed; such as by trying to tweak our sense of humor, or the way we react to a given situation, by being more pleasant. Embrace gratitude and above all else the secret to being happy may just be to smile more.” By smiling even a little more often, you just might find yourself getting your groove back and enjoying life again.

Instead of letting your attention be misdirected, seek out uplifting and inspiring content that nourishes your mind and spirit. Just as a negative focus can drag us down, a positive one has the power to lift us up.

When we choose to emphasize gratitude, love, joy and various other types of empowering wavelengths, we create an upward spiral of positive emotions and experiences.

Research has shown that simply giving thanks for life’s mundane blessings, for example, can lead to increased happiness, improved relationships, and better physical health.

Choosing to pay particular attention to positive emotions such as love and compassion can even boost our immune systems and make us more resilient to most types of stress.

Being upbeat can self-induce a range of epigenetic changes, switching off “bad” genes and turning on “good” ones.

Cultivate a practice of gratitude. Take time each day to appreciate your blessings, no matter how insignificant they might seem. Surround yourself with positive people and engage in activities that bring you joy.

—Yours Truly, GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE

Gratitude & blessings,

—Sol

