⛓️‍💥 How to Free Your Body, Mind & Spirit from the CULT-ural Chains That Bind You

1. Cults are literally everywhere, and the sooner you grasp this situation, the freer you can become. At the mention of “cult,” you might notice an inner revulsion or be inclined to ignore the concept without serious inquiry. Both of these reactions are evidence of cult programming. The word “cult” has been cleverly installed (like “conspiracy theory”) to trigger you to connect it to only the worst examples of this pervasive social engineering phenomenon. But here’s the rub: society at large is a massive cult, one built to bind its members to restricted expressions of thought, belief, and action. Waking up to your own deep CULT-ural hypnosis is a first, all-important step to freeing yourself from the many social chains—known and hidden—that imprison your body, mind, and spirit. I literally wrote the book on the World Cult, so please let me share my hard-won practical gnosis with you.

2. Once you see it, you can’t unsee that some sort of mesmeric force is literally remote-controlling the human herd. But even if we take a less radical view, it’s clear society is largely made up of endless cults: religious, social, gendered, political, exopolitical, financial, ideological. All such cults CULT-ivate mindless (or other-mind-ness) acceptance of often unproven, typically absurd and usually self-destructive ideas and acts. (See what just happened to Charlie Kirk. Or see 2020-22 for another, um, pointed lesson in how easy it is to induce universal cult formation with a bewildering range of negative consequences that are still rolling out.) Here are three questions you’re welcome to contemplate in the context of the ebook or audiobook version of my salty study of cults that are worth asking if you’re truly seeking to be sovereign in meaningful ways … How deep does your individual hypnosis run? Where, how and to whom have you given away your power? Are you genuinely trying to break free … or merely waiting around for someone else to break you out?

3. In this mind-manipulated construct produced by thought installations that create “reality tunnels,” your own interests can and will be used against you. If this sounds like a contrarian warning about the dangers of overeducating yourself on any one topic, it is. Today’s tunnel-vision compartmentalization in “education,” paired with soul-witheringly unidimensional career “paths” with a myopic focus on a single area of “expertise,” are designed to lead you right down the garden path into—BINGO—a cult. Sadly, the most insidious cults don’t act the part at all. They’re chameleons, “natural” groupings with seemingly “normal” purposes no one in their “right mind” should question. This is all part of the construct’s honey trap—and your mind is the target. Learn how to begin decultifying yourself with the help of THE WORLD CULT & YOU.

“At the dark heart of corporate consumer culture lie the social programs that mass-produce conformity, obedience, acquiescence and consent for the matrix,” writes Dylan Charles. “The cult of celebrity is the royal monarch of these schemes, the ace in the hole for mass mind control and the disempowerment of the individual. This is the anointed paradigm of idol worship and idol sacrifice, a vampire’s feast on our individual and collective dreams.” Do your mental health a favor by digesting the rest of this empowering article.

Writes author Brendan D. Murphy in a fascinating piece on kundalini, liberation and answering the call of our bliss, “Eileen McKusick—a pioneering sound healer and author—has encountered in many of her clients an energetic dysfunction in the right side of the sacral (second to bottom) chakra that she dubs the ‘slavery yoke’ … [She] notes that Sol Luckman, co-developer of the Regenetics Method, had already identified the slavery yoke as the ‘Fragmentary Body.’ […] One of the more interesting ‘symptoms’ of someone undergoing correction in the sacral chakra is a readily apparent, increasing intolerance of performing tasks that are not in alignment with one’s sacred calling. Suddenly, people develop the capacity to say ‘no’ and step away from jobs or activities that are experienced as irrelevant, laborious, or ‘soul-crushing,’ and do not reflect who they really are.” Read more here.

I think I’ve got the gist

You think you gotta resist

But I gotta insist

There’s somethin’ you might have missed

What if resistance is only a word

For havin’ no inner plan

What if you’re not a free bird

But just workin’ for the Man

What you resist you make stronger

They didn’t teach that in school

Resistance makes the long game longer

And turns a fool into a tool

—Yours Truly, lyrics to “Resistance” featured in OUT THROUGH THE IN DOOR

