🤕 How to Become Shameless (Again) w/ Emma Lyons & Sol Luckman
Attend This LIVE Reprise & Receive a FREE MENTAL HEALTH PDF
Jan 26, 2026
🎤 A follow-up conversation on exiting the Shame Game between Emma Lyons & Sol Luckman that will kick off with a reading of our recent collaborative article …
🆓 Attendees will receive “first sneak peek” access to a brand-new FREE WELLNESS TOOL based on this powerful model for identifying and parting ways with our inner narcissist.
🥳 WHEN: Tuesday, January 27, 5:00 PM Eastern
🥳 WHERE: https://open.substack.com/live-stream/104390
🥳 WHY: Because you’re one of the few who actually care. Because you’re curious. Because you just wanna have fun. Because it’s the right thing. Because it will change your life.
👉 👉 👉 PREVIOUSLY ON CONVERSATIONS ON SOL LUCKMAN UNCENSORED …
Sol Luckman Uncensored
Sol Luckman Uncensored

🪶 Sol Luckman (solluckman.substack.com) is an award-winning & international bestselling 📚 author of humor, fiction & nonfiction as well as a gifted 🎤 lyricist & pioneering 🎨 painter whose work has appeared on mainstream book covers.
Appears in episode
Trauma Matrix | Emma Lyons
