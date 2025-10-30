👀 How #Mimetic Desire Is Used by Others to Create “Your” World

Subscribe to Alchemize Your Life

Listen Today

📝 NOTE: This short article is adapted from the award-winning Amazon Bestseller in 3 Categories GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE …

Purchase Wherever

Sol Luckman

Having us lose ourselves in asinine arguments, activities, careers, etc., designed to disconnect us from our deeper spiritual nature and purpose promotes the creation of powerful emotions connected to our thoughts and beliefs. In turn, our own externally elicited emotions help shape and direct the controlled chaos of the world.

We might sketch the following flow chart to illustrate how this dynamic of what René Girard would call “mimetic desire” might work on a more technical level in today’s supremely networked global culture:

our own thoughts & emotions based on original beliefs » individualized attention » creation of an initial world(view) » mimetic desire implant(s) » somebody or something else’s thoughts & emotions » new beliefs » new thoughts & emotions based in groupthink » collectively controlled attention » creation of a new world (order)

The result is that the inorganic intelligence calling the shots in this place uses people’s own powerfully creative psyches to generate an energy farm (which we rather cavalierly call the world) to sustain … itself!

Truly, the masses—like thrashing, masochistic puppets controlled from above by emotional strings—are living in a hell of their own largely unconscious making.

Leave a comment

Share

📖 WANNA SHOW MY NEW BOOK SOME LOVE? READ, RATE, REVIEW …

Subscribe to Alchemize Your Life