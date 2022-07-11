Subscribe to Alchemize Your Life

[Text by Dr. Debra Muth from Episode 130 of her Let’s Talk Wellness Now podcast, the full version of which you can listen to here .]

The divine feminine energy saves the world! A conversation on how Regenetics helps the body release toxins and heals the physical and emotional body. Sol Luckman and Dr. Deb also explore how the feminine can override the masculine destruction of the world.

Do not miss these highlights:

[5:01] How Sol’s life changed from receiving “jack-cines”

[7:59] Utilizing the Regenetics Method of sound healing to heal physical and emotional body

[9:30] The process of modifying human genetics through vaccines as described by Leonard Horowitz, author of HEALING CODES FOR THE BIOLOGICAL APOCALYPSE

[11:45] Studies show that 90% of the problems that manifest in an extremely physical way are emotional and perhaps spiritual

[12:56] Healing is really a process of empowering ourselves and becoming whole on the levels of physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual

[15:38] The commonality for most people that the second chakra (the sex chakra) is leaking energy as opposed to redistributing it to the upper chakras in the body

[18:11] A look at how the his first activation of Regenetics positively affected his body

[25:27] The Gnostic concept of how the world came into being

[33:31] Receiving the inspiration for his novel from spirit pre-Covid

[35:24] A look into his character Cali who is the archetype of divine feminine energy

[40:49] A look at the vaccine scandals in history and how the French are currently protesting the immunizations

[43:59] We are in a state of evolution of sorts, where we’re moving from a mass centralized society around the world, to a networked decentralized society

[49:29] A reading from his book CALI THE DESTROYER

[54:07] The indeed to decentralize and empower at a grassroots level

[1:00:00] A look into germ theory and whether germs actually cause illness

