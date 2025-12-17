🔛 Healing & Regenerating Your “Past” & “Future” Selves

Subscribe to Alchemize Your Life

NOTE: This quick-hitting introductoroy article is adapted from the award-winning Amazon Bestseller in a trifecta of Categories GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE

“The secrets of alchemy exist to transform mortals from a state of suffering and ignorance,” writes Deepak Chopra, “to a state of enlightenment and bliss.”

Keep this mind as we introduce the fascinating subject of how to heal and regenerate your multidimensional self across all time and timelines.

If shamanic recapitulation is like breaking the sound barrier in terms of reaccumulating energy by tidying up one’s wasteful past, inner alchemy as described in THE MAGNUM OPUS trilogy of books by John Kreiter is like hitting warp drive and traveling faster than light.

Indeed, this absurdly profound methodology—which explicitly envisages time and the discrete self as both merely illusions—not only allows you to travel into your “past” (which encompasses endless alternative versions thereof) for healing, trauma resolution, and revitalization.

Using a somewhat nuanced version of the energy reabsorption technique Kreiter shares, you can even undertake a Hero’s Journey into any number of possible “futures” and restore energy and wellbeing you’ve inadvertently “paid forward” through negative forms of creative attention such as fear, worry, and stress.

Think of this process as healing and regenerating your multidimensional self—the totality that we might call the Dark Sea of Possibilities that is the true you—along multiple timelines stretching both “forward” and “backward” in the purely fictitious construct known as time.

