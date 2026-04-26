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Sol Luckman
6h

🛣 GUESS the 80s Road Trip Hit Featured in My Upcoming Book to WIN Premium Access to My Substack

“I Can Name That Song in …”

#book #books #newbook #nonfiction #roadtrip #author #writing #publishing #newrelease #bookreviews #booksreviewers #arc #advancereadingcopy #dreams #dreaming #manifestation #music #eighties #rock #rockandroll

https://solluckman.substack.com/p/guess-the-80s-road-trip-hit-featured

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Somatic Spelunking's avatar
Somatic Spelunking
34m

Go Your Own Way by Fleetwood Mac?

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