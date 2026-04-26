🛣 GUESS the 80s Road Trip Hit Featured in My Upcoming Book to WIN Premium Access to My Substack

Purchase Audiobook

Complimentary Review Copy

Free on Kindle Unlimited

Paperback

Sol Luckman

Since word travels fast on the Substack grapevine, a little bird might have already told you I have a brand-new nonfiction sequel to GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE in the works.

Much in the way GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE foregrounded Jim Morrison and the Doors, this new book also revolves around a classic rock and roll motif—but even more centrally.

Can you guess the name of the iconic 80s road trip tune that inspired my as-yet unrevealed title and cover?

Here’s Clue #1 …

If you’re the first to post the song name in the Comments, it would be my pleasure to gift you a year’s worth of access (valued at nearly $80) to my Premium Substack .

Subscribe & Change

Here’s Clue #2 …

My forthcoming book is a manual for—among other things—learning how to “dream awake” in order to manifest whatever dreams for your existence you might have.

🆓 🆓 🆓 I’ll need as many early Advance Reading Copy (ARC) reviewers as possible to manifest my own big dreams for this truly mind-blowing text when it’s officially published in January—so if that appeals you, please click through to sign up .

Join My ARC Army

Finally, here’s Clue #3 …

Good luck & rock on!

Sol

Leave a comment

Share

Refer a friend

Book It