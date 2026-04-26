🛣 GUESS the 80s Road Trip Hit Featured in My Upcoming Book to WIN Premium Access to My Substack
“I Can Name That Song in …”
Sol Luckman
Since word travels fast on the Substack grapevine, a little bird might have already told you I have a brand-new nonfiction sequel to GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE in the works.
Much in the way GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE foregrounded Jim Morrison and the Doors, this new book also revolves around a classic rock and roll motif—but even more centrally.
Can you guess the name of the iconic 80s road trip tune that inspired my as-yet unrevealed title and cover?
Here’s Clue #1 …
If you’re the first to post the song name in the Comments, it would be my pleasure to gift you a year’s worth of access (valued at nearly $80) to my Premium Substack.
Here’s Clue #2 …
My forthcoming book is a manual for—among other things—learning how to “dream awake” in order to manifest whatever dreams for your existence you might have.
🛣 GUESS the 80s Road Trip Hit Featured in My Upcoming Book to WIN Premium Access to My Substack
“I Can Name That Song in …”
#book #books #newbook #nonfiction #roadtrip #author #writing #publishing #newrelease #bookreviews #booksreviewers #arc #advancereadingcopy #dreams #dreaming #manifestation #music #eighties #rock #rockandroll
https://solluckman.substack.com/p/guess-the-80s-road-trip-hit-featured
Go Your Own Way by Fleetwood Mac?