BLACK FRIDAY SPECIAL

REWRITE YOUR LIFE

😍😍😍😍😍 SUBSCRIBERS RAVE …

“If you aren’t reading Sol Luckman, you are missing out.”

“I’m thoroughly impressed with Sol and the knowledge he shares! I didn’t need therapy; I needed to read GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE and all his other books. It’s truly helped me understand things better!”

“I have had a somewhat troubled life, but now since I have been reading and listening to your writings I am doing the best I have ever been!”

“I’ve been considering writing an article, ‘And Along Came Sol Luckman.’ Your writing has made a profound difference in my life, setting me in a more enlightened direction.”

“I could spend all day reading, viewing, listening and learning from all you post.”

“Sol offers a devastating shot of intellect with a genuine kindness chaser, a nearly extinct gift most never stop to appreciate, all delivered with a style that feels like belonging, warmth, and joy.”

“You are one of the most original and prolific creators I have encountered.”

“I support your work because I believe it adds great value to humanity.”

“Your writing is valuable to me because I personally love it, and I think it’s a great offer to the world.”

“Just started reading your content. I like it, it’s weird, self-aware, and makes me want to laugh and cry at the same time. 10/10.”

“These books definitely will save the spiritual seeker time (energy) from dispersing it outwards by allowing them to finally begin to go within, to start taking back the power of attention and be mindful where it goes and what it creates!”

“I just heard you on someone’s podcast and it blew me away.”

“Sol has pulled me out of the ‘rabbit hole’ to rise above and thrive in thought and actions that have enlightened my soul!”

“Thank you, Sol Luckman, for your brilliant takes on reality and the world cult and finding our true potential in the face of ‘the parasite’ that surrounds us.”

“Your work is a very different way of approaching life and very different from the mainstream. It makes a lot more sense to me these days.”