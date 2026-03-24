Sol Luckman Uncensored Updates & Uploads

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😍 Get Your Tao On w/ Authors April Novoa & Sol Luckman (Full Episode)

Yet Another Amazing Guest on Conversations on Sol Luckman Uncensored
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April Novoa's avatar
Sol Luckman and April Novoa
Mar 24, 2026

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April Novoa is author of LOVE IS, FEAR IS NOT and co-author of STOP OVERWORKING & START OVERFLOWING.

Observations on the Way
Spiritual growth, sovereignty, empowerment, healing, consciousness, mysticism, philosophy, Human Design, Gene Keys, Tao, Zen and Eastern Spirituality.
By April Novoa

She worked in the medical field for 13 years and then transitioned to alternative healthcare, where she has been a neuromuscular therapist, doula, reiki master and herbalist for over 25 years.

New Podcast Series

She’s also a Human Design specialist and a Gene Keys guide. Currently, she’s homesteading and pursuing certification to become a qi gong instructor.

New Audiobook

April considers herself a consciousness explorer and cultivator of the Tao. Her interests span everything from the metaphysical to eastern mysticism and spirituality.

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