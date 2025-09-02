⛓️‍💥 FREE DOUBLE DOWNLOAD: Only by Going In Can We GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE

💥 Unlock ancient practices that merge imagination & reality to speed you on your path of soulful transcendence of the Matrix.

Just because your suffering isn’t real doesn’t mean it doesn’t hurt—but it doesn’t have to.

It’s foolish to think that we can change a construct produced by the energy of our consciousness by not working at the energy and consciousness level.

Yet the vast majority of people are doing exactly that and expecting it to change something meaningful in their personal and even group experience.

The idea that we must work in the “real world” to change “reality” is one of many examples of counterproductive “solutions” put forward in the sneaky algorithms of the Matrix.

One of its hallmarks is inversion, which is designed to keep us on a veritable hamster wheel of futility—when the functional truth of the matter is that only by going in can we GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE.

Truly, our only option, if we want to experience lasting healing and transformation, is to go OUT THROUGH THE IN DOOR.

In both of these inspirational texts masterfully crafted to help you change not only your life but your afterlife as well, the pivotal concept that “the only way out is in” is examined in eminently practical and complementary ways.

Luckman shows how there’s something like a backdoor—defined by Wikipedia as a “covert method of bypassing normal authentication or encryption”—that allows us to definitively exit this Matrix-like “reality” with our consciousness and individuality intact.

Now you can read meaty samples of both game-changing books in one document. Download your free copy today to get started on your own Ultimate Hero’s Journey!

“GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE is not merely a guide—it’s a conversation with the cosmos, an invitation to unlock your highest potential, and a masterclass in the art of becoming more than human.” —Laurence Galian, author, ALIEN PARASITES “If you’ve ever felt allergic to groupthink, allergic to mortality, or just wildly turned on by the idea of rewriting cosmic code with your bare willpower, OUT THROUGH THE IN DOOR is your new sacred scripture.” —Dea Devidas, author, SAGE & SASS

