🐇 “Few Stories Are Both Wildly Entertaining & Make You Think. This Is One of Them.”

If you’re reading SNOOZE this summer, or inclined to start this mind-bending novel soon, I invite you to play a game. The game is called “Count the Rabbit Holes.”

Few stories are both wildly entertaining and make you think. This is one of them.

Here’s my initial review from a decade ago of this gripping paranormal fantasy novel that has stood the test of time:

Gotta love a book that you cannot put down—and mourn the end of. I came across a review of SNOOZE posted on Facebook last Thursday, and, having nothing else in the queue, bought the e-version and started reading. Three late nights later (sorry kids for being somewhat absent for Labor Day weekend) I am transformed.



One of the greatest parts of fiction in my world is when an author seamlessly blends the science and the story together into a new and Amazing world that I would love to enter myself. And for all of us “pseudo-scientists” for whom noetics is old hat, to see our theories brought to life warms the heart and the soul.



As a storyteller, I am so glad to meet you Sol Luckman. Your use of character dialog to explain the complexities of time-space succeeds where the academic descriptions lose 99% of the audience. What was it that Einstein said? “If you can’t explain it simply, you don’t understand it well enough.”

To date I have personally read SNOOZE about 8 times and am getting a real kick out of this Wattpad read-along. Especially because it allows space to comment and interact with people who are enjoying the book as well.

The game is easy. You can probably figure it out. And you may learn a little more too.

As you read each chapter, take note of anything mentioned that opens up a “rabbit hole,” like from ALICE IN WONDERLAND. A subject that explodes into a whole new thing and a separate conversation. (At least ten separate occasions even in most recent read, I myself have stopped reading to do a little research).

If you are joining the game, then place a comment after the chapter. State what you perceive as a “rabbit hole.” Then let people know your thoughts about it.

If you are reading the comments, then add your own thoughts to what others have shared. Feel free to give the chapter a like while you’re at it to help juice the algorithm.

If enough people comment and like, SNOOZE could attract the attention of the Wattpad editors. Check out these 7 Wattpad Success Stories That Will Blow Your Mind.

As you will find, SNOOZE is a fast-paced story. It opens-up many questions that are not answered. This gives us all a chance to answer some of them together. Sweet dreams!

From Amazon #1 bestselling author Sol Luckman comes SNOOZE , the riveting, coming-of-age webnovel of one extraordinary boy’s awakening to the world-changing reality of his dreams.

Join Max Diver, aka “Snooze,” along the razor’s edge of a quest to rescue his astronaut father from a fate stranger than death in the exotic, perilous Otherworld of sleep.

A thrilling look at a smorgasbord of paranormal phenomena, from Bigfoot and lucid dreams to time travel via the Bermuda Triangle, SNOOZE also shines as a work of literature—for young adults and the young at heart alike—featuring indelible characters, intense drama and incredible pacing to stir the sleepiest of readers wide awake!

“Luckman’s dazzling abilities as a novelist abound with lyrical prose ... Although [SNOOZE] chronicles a boy’s transition into manhood, I would not consider it young adult. The provocative subject matter of science and spirituality is very mature ... If you enjoy colorful characters, a fast-paced plot and stories that tug at your heart, this novel in eighty-four chapters is anything but a yawn.” —Readers’ Favorite

“Highly original fiction with more than a dash of the otherworld; well-developed characters, both male and female; excellent adventures; heartwarming conclusion and lots of wonderful ideas—what is there not to like? Highly recommended, a must-read.”—INDIE SHAMAN Magazine

SNOOZE is “a moving story ... a multi-dimensional, many-faceted gem of a read. From mysteries to metaphysics, entering the dream world, Bigfoot, high magic and daring feats of courage, this book has it all ... I highly recommend [SNOOZE] for all ages. It’s an exciting journey within.” —Lance White, author of TALES OF A ZANY MYSTIC

“SNOOZE is a captivating coming-of-age tale about a gifted boy traveling to a fantastical realm to save his father ... Thanks to author Sol Luckman’s writing ability, SNOOZE can be enjoyed by readers of all ages, despite being aimed at young adults. Right off the bat, the writing is engaging and captures the attention.” —Indiereader.com

