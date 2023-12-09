Subscribe to Alchemize Your Life

Sol Luckman

I’m going to make this short

And not so sweet

If you have a lot to say

Just know it won’t fit in a tweet

If an open mind needs a big rhythm

Good luck matching it to the algorithm

Thinking outside the box isn’t tolerated

Where every outcome is generated

And abject intellectual negligence

Promotes worship of artificial intelligence

No doubt about it man

The virtual shit’s hit the fan

Online society’s a brainwashing bitch

To which I say F*CK your niche

But hey that’s the point

To throw freethinkers out of joint

To contract our upward dreams

To downward monetized schemes

To degrade us into lesser versions

With less interesting perversions

Instead of giants we get wannabes

Shrunken yes-men and NPCs

But not me hell no

I’ll gladly burn out before I go

Like a hell-bent earthbound meteorite

To restore the blind with second sight

Speaking my mind for no one to hear

At least living so there’s nothing to fear

Copyright © Sol Luckman. All Rights Reserved.

