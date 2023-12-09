👎 F*CK Your Niche
And Other Raw Thoughts on Today’s Rampant Compartmentalization of Human Nature
Sol Luckman
I’m going to make this short
And not so sweet
If you have a lot to say
Just know it won’t fit in a tweet
If an open mind needs a big rhythm
Good luck matching it to the algorithm
Thinking outside the box isn’t tolerated
Where every outcome is generated
And abject intellectual negligence
Promotes worship of artificial intelligence
No doubt about it man
The virtual shit’s hit the fan
Online society’s a brainwashing bitch
To which I say F*CK your niche
But hey that’s the point
To throw freethinkers out of joint
To contract our upward dreams
To downward monetized schemes
To degrade us into lesser versions
With less interesting perversions
Instead of giants we get wannabes
Shrunken yes-men and NPCs
But not me hell no
I’ll gladly burn out before I go
Like a hell-bent earthbound meteorite
To restore the blind with second sight
Speaking my mind for no one to hear
At least living so there’s nothing to fear
