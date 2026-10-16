🏄‍♀️🏄🏄‍♂️ Dreamsurfing Pro Tip #1 (Get Stoked in Your Head)

“Those who dream by day are cognizant of many things which escape those who dream only by night.” —Edgar Allen Poe

Whether you’re following my recommendations or your own inspiration, Dreamsurfing, a.k.a. Dreaming Awake, however you go about it, is the game-changer for conscious reality creation.

As I explain in my new book on inner alchemy and manifestation, HOW TO RUN DOWN A DREAM, figuring out how you ride the waves of consciousness in dreamlike states can empower you to “lucid-dream” while perfectly aware. Mastering dreaming awake without having to fall asleep is the master lucidity stroke of inner alchemy.

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In my book I teach you exactly how to engage this core practice of inner alchemy. It’s quite simple, really, but the framework I delineate can definitely help you “pop up” on your dreaming board faster—with more ease and grace—and ride it longer and further.

I encourage you to download your free review copy today and share your thoughts on what I’ve shared from my own internal surfing expeditions.

But if you’re on your own path of personal transmutation and just want to try out some of the awakened dreaming tips I write about here, gno that you’re most welcome indeed!

🤙 Hang 10 for more Pro Tips headed down the line!

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🌊 DREAMSURFING PRO TIP # 1

The first Dreamsurfing Pro Tip I’ll float your way may not be sexy, but it’s essential for best results …

Ready to get seriously barreled? Here goes …

Tidy up your dreaming-awake space.

Your environment reflects your internal state, absolutely, but your internal state can and often does reflect your environment.

It doesn’t matter if you practice dreamsurfing in your bedroom, the living room, the kitchen, the hallway or the bathroom, just be sure to take a few minutes to declutter it.

I didn’t say deep-clean it, though that may not be a bad idea either. But at the very least, be sure to exercise a little feng shui by prioritizing order and calm in your dreaming environs.

If this tip doesn’t apply to you because you’re a neat freak or you prefer dreamsurfing in the great outdoors, good on you, mate! Surf’s up!

Think of this activity as a way of making sure the Dark Sea of Awareness is pure corduroy so that you can take full advantage of your wave-riding time out in the ocean of eternity.

This intentional act can also make you more likely to follow through by actually lying down, closing your eyes, and letting yourself navigate into the liminal zone between waking and sleeping that’s the hallmark of dreamsurfing.

I go into fine detail on the how-to part in HOW TO RUN DOWN A DREAM (note the “How” in my title).

But if you haven’t read this book yet and aren’t clear as to exactly what you’re doing, for starters just try to relax so deeply that you begin to sort of dream—but then you stop just short of falling asleep as you continue to let your daydream unfold with full awareness.

Believe me, this can take practice. But dreamsurfing is, after all, a practice, duh.

And if practiced long and diligently enough, it can completely wash away your old reality and notions of the possible—to replace these with a brave new world for your body-mind-spirit to enjoy shredding around on.

Copyright © Sol Luckman. All Rights Reserved.

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