Sol Luckman

I found this poem in my dream

It wasn’t the potted plant it first seemed

But a tremendous act of power

Blossoming like the Devil’s Tower

The World Tree of trees

A pendulum over hissing seas

Turning slowly to striped stone

As I wended my way home

I nearly stepped on this poem in my dream

It wasn’t my late mother as I first deemed

But a serpentine dream being

I saw with closed eyes for better seeing

Slithering through the grass

Of an orchard on a mountain pass

There was a burning question I had to ask

But then I awoke and failed the task

This poem bumped into me in my dream

It gave me such a fright I almost screamed

Yet I’m glad I didn’t

Not that I’m particularly repentant

But it bestowed an important gift

Some minor energy for a major shift

Of my frozen perspective

To grasp that all our choices are elective

At last I encountered myself in my dream

Only to realize I wasn’t what I seemed

But a wildly luminous creature

With perfectly blinding features

My two selves struck up a conversation

Talk about a stimulating sensation

We agreed that dreams are just poems

That we live until we completely know them

Copyright © Sol Luckman. All Rights Reserved.

