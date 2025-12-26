Subscribe to Alchemize Your Life

👉 👉 👉 ego death: (noun) new-age “spiritual” strategy to perpetuate the time-honored religious principle that people’s wholeness must be suppressed even it it means destroying them.

Leave a comment

Share

🥸 Were you aware that a fetish (n.) is anything, such as the stock market, falsely believed by primitive peoples to possess divine, magical or supernatural qualities?



🤓 Did you know that disclosure (n.) is when they finally tell us everything and nothing changes?

👹 A few more deliciously veracious definitions from this SPIRITED GLOSSARY FOR THE LITTLE DEVIL IN YOU boasting over 500 laugh-out-loud entries …

antidepressant: (n.) any of various energetic techniques for warding off parasitic friends, colleagues, and family members.

bathroom: (n.) where Americans go to argue about gender while the country goes down the toilet.

waffle: (n.) breakfast of politicians.



census: (n.) being counted so we can be discounted.



Dowist: (n.) blind believer in the stock market.



fanny-pack: (v.) to put on a few extra pounds during the holiday season.



global warming: (n.) result of excessive hot-air emissions by climate scientists.



hospital: (n.) where the healthy go to get misdiagnosed and the sick go to get mistreated.

Premium content valued at over $1K includes:

PragmAlchemy, practical energy & self-bodywork exercises for wellness & beyond, a Sol Luckman Uncensored exclusive

Exclusive self-help ebooks & audiobooks for deprogramming limited mindsets, improving mental health & mastering manifestation

International bestselling nonfiction ebooks & audiobooks on the “revolutionary healing science” (NEXUS Magazine) of the Regenetics Method

Award-winning conscious novels & audiobooks focused on themes of empowerment, awakening, lucidity & gnosis

Award-winning humor & bestselling memoir with an emphasis on freethinking, creativity & authenticity

Exclusive indie music albums & videos featuring expansive lyrics & themes for the consciousness crowd

& so much more!

✌️ Sol Luckman here. If you appreciate the labor of love that is my Substack , join other freethinkers seeking to transcend today’s hive mind by not just surviving but THRIVING. Please …

Smash that like button!

Comment!

Share with fellow curious minds!

And if you haven’t already, commit to your own healing & transformation by GOING PAID!

Creating unmatched original & empowering content is my full-time gig. Consider supporting my mission to shine a light in dark times by “paying it forward” with a discounted monthly or yearly subscription . Gratitude & blessings. 🙏

Subscribe to Alchemize Your Life