🎼 Defragging Your Energy Field: Biofield Tuning & Sound Healing for Wellness

Sol Luckman

In the jam-packed interview below, summarized both here and in the video above, renowned wellness author Eileen McKusick and I discuss the ability of Biofield Tuning and the Regenetics Method to enhance human potential.

Buckle up as we explore using sound therapy and vocal toning to repair the “ener-genetic” blueprint and seal a primordial energy leak to foster health and wellbeing across the mind-body-spirit spectrum.

Defragging the Biofield

Much of our discussion links to the idea that DNA possesses an intrinsic linguistic component, suggesting that human biology was—as described in both mythology and religion—essentially spoken into existence.

As I’ve written about in-depth in my two books on the Regenetics Method, CONSCIOUS HEALING and POTENTIATE YOUR DNA, I’ve come to the conclusion that the five primary vowels in English aren’t merely letters but a distillation of alchemical vowel sounds (aka the creational Language of the Birds) that allow for direct communication with our bioenergy template.

The healing (or “wholing”) process, as I see it, is basically a form of energetic reprogramming. Sound and language can used to stimulate DNA, which then acts as an interface to communicate with the subtle energy field—specifically the hyperdimensional (or “torsion”) field that gives rise to the measurable electromagnetic body.

When linguistically coded sound stimulates DNA, the latter instructs this subtle energy field, or aura, to repattern itself and remove distortions (think “glitches”) in its holographic programming. This process of epigenetic correction is somewhat comparable to a computer “defrag.”

Once the energy field is healed, the reorganized energy flows back into the material realm, including the DNA, RNA and toroidal EM fields—effectively addressing dysfunctions epigenetically as genes are switched on and off depending on the individual’s specific requirements.

Fragmentary Body = Slavery Yoke = Pain Body

This interaction between sound and DNA is also used to address what I call the Fragmentary Body and Eileen refers to in TUNING THE HUMAN BIOFIELD as the “Slavery Yoke” a mechanism embedded in human biology that restricts potential and siphons off life energy from people.

The concept here is that there’s a sort of “governor” (like what controls the speed on a school bus) or “signal jammer” programmed into human biology and energetics that limits human potential and causes energy leakage, particularly in the area of the second (or sex) chakra.

In her practice Eileen observed that the Slavery Yoke often presents as the “messiest Center ever,” where energy spreads across the biofield “like peanut butter” rather than staying contained.

By using sound to reprogram the template, individuals can seal this duality and stop energy loss. This process allows the people to untie energetic knots and expand into their full potential rather than being subject to a pain body, author and spiritual teacher Eckhart Tolle’s name from the Fragmentary Body.

In my own new book on inner alchemy, I link the Fragmentary Body to the installation of the duality principle itself. I view this rift in our bioenergy field as the engineered vector by which a spiritual adversary I call the Dragon feeds on and controls its human herd.

Fortunately, as Eileen and I both agree, the Fragmentary Body or Slavery Yoke doesn’t have to be a permanent liability.

In fact, it’s also an invitation to become more of the totality of who you are … and you can even learn to heal it yourself. Here’s how.

