💃 Dancing Out of the Matrix by Shifting Your Wellness Paradigm (Edited Podcast Transcript w/ Links)

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Sol Luckman

Here’s a fun fact.

If you lived in an old-school shamanic society and went to the local medicine person complaining of feeling completely drained or disheartened, the first line of questioning probably wouldn’t be about your physical symptoms.

It’s highly unlikely anyone would check your blood pressure, ask about your sleep hygiene, or verify that your retirement fund was safe.

Instead, according to author Gabrielle Roth, you’d more likely be asked one or more of four seemingly unrelated—to the Western mind anyway—questions:

When did you quit dancing?

How long ago did you stop singing?

When was the last time you were enchanted by a story?

When did you last find comfort away from the madding crowd in your own silence?

This is Sol Luckman, and you’re listening to SOL SPEAKS.

Today I invite you to shift your paradigm in terms of what causes illness and what we can do ourselves to address many of our own health and mental health problems.

The diagnostic framework that allopathic medicine is based on views our modern epidemic of exhaustion as just some sort of “chemical imbalance.”

But what if, instead, we’re looking at something else entirely?

What if we’re confronted with a severe and dangerous loss of connection to the fundamental physical rhythms of being human?

Before we really get cranking, I want to let you know that if you’re a paying member of solluckman.substack.com and find yourself listening there, make sure you scroll down to download your free PDF companion to this podcast, “The Quantum Disco.”

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Moving (or should I say, grooving?) on now …

In today’s deep dive, I’m honored and thrilled to have you with me as I explore actionable strategies for getting back our groove—individually and even collectively—in a world that seems stuck in a deep, dark rut of its own.

Some of this material will be intense in the way it invites profound and possibly uncomfortable introspection as to why so many of us in modern society feel so fundamentally drained by it.

I’m going to look at the architecture of daily anxiety, and even more importantly, I promise to unpack a surprisingly ancient and eminently physical antidote to this problem.

This podcast builds on my most recent book, GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE, and also looks forward to the forthcoming sequel that I believe will absolutely knock your socks off.

If you’d like to receive an Advance Review Copy of this new book that isn’t yet published in exchange for sharing your honest review when it’s publicly available, just visit www.crowrising.com and sign up.

I can hardly wait to share this brand-new book with the world. I plan to give paid subscribers sneak peek access in the form of a cover reveal in addition to snippets from and other material related to this new book in my exclusive, members-only Substack chat.

Live Chat

If you want to show your support and stay in the loop of this and other projects, please be sure to hit the subscribe button right after you like this episode.

So, are you ready to challenge how you view your daily routines and ruts, your devices and vices, your screens and perhaps even your mental and emotional burnout?

Okay then. Let’s dance!

🎤 Dancing Out of the Matrix by Shifting Your Wellness Paradigm

🥸 Use Controlled Folly to Imaginatively Act in & on the World

👀 See Yourself as an Imagineer in Training in a “Vale of Soul-making”

🎴 Sophisticated Simplicity (Edited Podcast Transcript w/ Links)

🆕 The Antidote to Complexity: Sophisticated Simplicity

🎧 To Get Out of Here Alive, Start by Going In (Audiobook Chapter)

🆓 Priority Access to This Exclusive PDF

🆒 “Reality” Is a Mirror—The Self-observation Effect

🚪 There Must Be Some Kinda Way Outta Here

🐦‍🔥 Your Practical Guide to Inner Alchemy & Immortality

🚶‍♀️‍➡️ Step into Your Ideal Dreambody for Health, Longevity & More

🤯 Maybe You’re Just ... MANDELA EFFECTed

👨‍🎤 Be a Rebel (& Refuse to Pay the Ferryman)

🩻 Seal Your Fragmentary Body to Supercharge Your Energy Reacquisition

🤐 Speak Powerfully with Silence

⚰️ Choose Your Death Courageously & Gno that No One’s Ever Left Behind

☯️ Create Your Own Philosopher’s Stone through Inner Alchemy

💃 How to Get Your Groove Back & Enjoy Life Again

🐉 Quetzalcoatl Rising (True Health Starts in Your Feet)

💥 Recover Lost Energy & Heal Trauma with Shamanic Recapitulation

🪬 Heal Your Life & Transform Your Afterlife by Projecting an Ideal Dreambody

🤔 What Do You Have to Show for Your Life?

🫂 Embrace Your Shadow

🏎 Turbocharge Your Philosopher’s Stone w/ the Dragon’s Energy

🫆 The Hero’s Journey to Authenticity & Beyond

🐉 Empower Yourself by Innerstanding Your Connection to the Dragon

🫣 Open Your Eyes & Smell the Loosh

🐲 The Hero’s Journey past the Dragon, through the Shadow & into …

⌛️ Procrastination: A Secret to Unlocking Your Creativity

👣 Where in the World CULT Do We Go from Here?

🗑 The Only Variety of Truly Disposable Goods Here

🃏 Use Controlled Folly to Imaginatively Act in & on the World

🎓 See Yourself as an Imagineer in Training in a “Vale of Soul-making”

🚪 To Get Out of Here Alive, Start by Going In

📲 New Premium Ebook: OUT THROUGH THE IN DOOR

🎧 Get LOST IN A SOUND BYTE w/ This Epic Video Montage

🧐 Supercharge Yourself w/ Strategies for Building Up Personal Power

🤯 How to Engage in Spiritual Guerilla Warfare against the World CULT

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