Subscribe to Alchemize Your Life

Share

WHAT: Cutting-edge Indie Authors Sol Luckman & Laurence Galian in Candid Conversation about Energy, Spirituality & Becoming Whole

WHEN: Thursday, October 2, 6 PM Eastern

Experience It Today!

📝 My review of Laurence’s inspiring new book …

CROSSING THE FORBIDDEN HIGHWAY by Laurence Galian is an introspective nonfiction gem that masterfully combines authenticity, vulnerability, acumen and curiosity in pursuit of genuine solutions for healing the body, mind, and spirit.

Beautifully and soulfully written, this “Untold Story of Orgone, Body Therapy & Suppressed Emotion” offers not just a compelling history lesson on the foundations of many contemporary somatic therapies and energy healing modalities, but numerous practical lessons for overcoming personal trauma and wounding as well.

Memorably, the author dares to reveal his own struggles with coming to terms with childhood “armoring” and its debilitating effects on his health and relationships—as he bravely crossed the same “forbidden highway” that separates (by design, it would seem) so many of the deeply indoctrinated from reconnecting with the unlimited source of truly embodied personal power. Highly recommended indeed.

“This notion of a vital force knows no single home, no lone epoch. It resounds in the ancient East as the breath of being, in indigenous rites honoring the earth’s spirit, in the quests of early thinkers to name the spark of life. Wilhelm Reich, a seer across psychology and science, reframed this timeless thread, naming it orgone and tying it to the body’s silent rhythms, to the pulse beneath our skin.” —Laurence Galian

Contact

📚 Download for FREE to exit the Matrix …

Free Download

📖 SHOW GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE SOME ❤️ … READ, RATE, REVIEW …

Subscribe to Alchemize Your Life