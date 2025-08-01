Playback speed
🎙 Conversations on Sol Luckman Uncensored w/ Author Brendan D. Murphy
Defragging Your Fragmentary Body
Aug 01, 2025
🤯 In this mind-expanding episode of Conversations on Sol Luckman Uncensored, it’s my pleasure and honor to converse with my longtime friend and colleague Brendan D. Murphy, whose amazing first book, THE GRAND ILLUSION, I once described as “paradigm destroying for rearguard scientific ‘Funda-materialists.’” Enjoy Brendan’s review (just published in NEW DAWN) of my own (new) book …
This chat includes a preview of Brendan’s follow-up book in the works and definitely puts consciousness in its rightful place as the generator of quote-unquote reality, so prepared to be triggered if …
So be it. “To avoid criticism,” observed Aristotle, “say nothing, do nothing, be nothing.”
I’d simply add that in the saying, doing and being, I’ve realized that, in the words of Umberto Eco, “To survive, you must tell stories.”
And for Substack channels to survive, they need subscribers and restacks, just sayin’ …
Sol Luckman Uncensored
🪶 Sol Luckman (solluckman.substack.com) is an award-winning & international bestselling 📚 author of humor, fiction & nonfiction as well as a gifted 🎤 lyricist & pioneering 🎨 painter whose work has appeared on mainstream book covers.
