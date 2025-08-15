Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
🎸 Conversations on Sol Luckman Uncensored w/ Musician Jacqueline Rendell!
Going to the Next Level
Aug 15, 2025
🎙 WHAT: Conscious Creators Sol Luckman & Jacqueline Rendell in Candid Conversation about Creativity, Culture & the Cosmos
🎙 WHY: Because you’re one of the few who actually care. Because you’re curious. Because you just wanna have fun. Because it’s the right thing. Because it will change your life.
🎼 Enjoy this recent lovely tune by Jacqueline ...
📚 Download for FREE to exit the Matrix …
Sol Luckman Uncensored
🪶 Sol Luckman (solluckman.substack.com) is an award-winning & international bestselling 📚 author of humor, fiction & nonfiction as well as a gifted 🎤 lyricist & pioneering 🎨 painter whose work has appeared on mainstream book covers.🪶 Sol Luckman (solluckman.substack.com) is an award-winning & international bestselling 📚 author of humor, fiction & nonfiction as well as a gifted 🎤 lyricist & pioneering 🎨 painter whose work has appeared on mainstream book covers.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post