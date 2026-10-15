Sol Luckman Uncensored Updates & Uploads

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Chapter 7: Exclusive Audiobook Serialization of OUT THROUGH THE IN DOOR

Choose Your Death Courageously & Gno that No One’s Ever Left Behind
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📲 New Exclusive Ebook: OUT THROUGH THE IN DOOR

Sol Luckman
·
May 5, 2025
📲 New Exclusive Ebook: OUT THROUGH THE IN DOOR

💥 Unlock ancient practices that merge imagination & reality to speed you on your path of soulful transcendence of the Matrix.

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📜 TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction
1️⃣ Chapter 1
2️⃣ Chapter 2
3️⃣ Chapter 3
4️⃣ Chapter 4
5️⃣ Chapter 5
6️⃣ Chapter 6
7️⃣ Chapter 7 (You Are Here)

FINIS

How to Run Down a Dream

🚪 OUT THROUGH THE IN DOOR, a Sol Luckman Uncensored EXCLUSIVE, is a unique powerhouse of an audiobook that serves as both an unofficial introduction and afterword to the author’s sensational Amazon #1 Best Seller in Energy Healing and Alchemy, GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE.

Free on Kindle Unlimited

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In both of these inspirational texts masterfully crafted to help you change not only your life but your afterlife as well, the pivotal concept that the only way out is in is examined in eminently practical and complementary ways.

Luckman shows there’s something like a backdoor—defined by Wikipedia as a “covert method of bypassing normal authentication or encryption”—that allows us to definitively exit this Matrix-like “reality” with our consciousness and individuality intact.

For the genuine freethinker willing to suspend disbelief and innerstand this radical notion by combining intuition with inner exploration, the prospect of escape from the Matrix gets more and more plausible—and certainly a lot more fascinating!

✅ OUT THROUGH THE IN DOOR will help you …

🚪 Get off on the right foot on your Ultimate Hero’s Journey into the Undiscovered Country;

🚪 Empower yourself with energy-enhancing strategies for “not-doing” & “not-knowing”;

🚪 Embrace your true identity as an “imagineer” in a “Vale of Soul-making”;

🚪 Master “controlled folly” to imaginatively act in & on the world;

🚪 Free your mind—literally—from the Matrix’s thought control;

🚪 Supercharge your energy by creating your own inner Philosopher’s Stone &

🚪 Transform your life & afterlife by projecting your ideal Dreambody

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