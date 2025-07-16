Sol Luckman Uncensored Updates & Uploads

Energy is everywhere because the world is made from it. You may have heard of the simulation hypothesis (commonly referred to as simulation theory): the idea that we’re living in a kind of holographic Matrix for the mind. My take, which I detail over and over in my writing and interviews, is that everything is indeed a kind of simulation—but not a technological one. Rather, it’s a dream, and therefore it functions in some ways like a simulation, but it’s just a dream made of the stuff of dreams, which is the energy of the imagination. This doesn’t mean that everything we experience here is somehow meaningless. To the contrary, the dreamscape is the touchstone for our own becoming, our ensoulment, individuation and, for some, even matriculation out of the Matrix. If the idea of seeing this “reality” in a new, more empowering light appeals to you, and you’d like to have a fool’s chance at getting out of here alive, consider starting by going OUT THROUGH THE IN DOOR …

😴 How to Realize You’re Actually Dreaming in “Reality” & Use Pure Energy to Upgrade Your Life: 3 Secrets, 2 Links, 1 Quote

To Wake Up from the Dream of Reason & the Monsters It Has Bred, Grasp These ...

