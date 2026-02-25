Sol Luckman Uncensored Updates & Uploads

Sol Luckman Uncensored Updates & Uploads

💥 Breaking Free from the Mind Parasite & Awakening Consciousness

What If “Reality” Is Much More Malleable Than We’ve Been Told?
Sol Luckman's avatar
Lisa Marie Rankin's avatar
Sol Luckman and Lisa Marie Rankin
Feb 25, 2026

📝 Description by Lisa Marie Rankin, on whose podcast this interview first appeared.

This Enchanted Life
72: Breaking Free from the Mind Parasite and Awakening Consciousness with Sol Luckman
What if reality is more malleable than we have been taught, and your consciousness is the key to freedom…
21 days ago · 9 likes · 1 comment · Lisa Marie Rankin

What if reality is more malleable than we have been taught, and your consciousness is the key to freedom?

This conversation explores the nature of reality as a dreamlike construct, how consciousness can be influenced through fear, trauma, and constant stimulation, and why imagination is one of the most powerful tools we have for reclaiming personal agency.

Together, we unpack concepts like the matrix, mind parasites, loosh energy, and the impact of the modern news cycle on the nervous system, while pointing toward practical ways to protect your consciousness and disengage from energetic manipulation.

By shifting attention inward, cultivating silence, and restoring imagination, a new relationship with reality becomes possible, one rooted in creativity, sovereignty, and conscious choice.

Read This Goddess Novel

This dialogue invites a return to inner authority and a remembrance of what it means to live unbroken in a world designed to fragment attention.

This Enchanted Life
You are the keeper of the hearth, the erotic flame, and life's mysteries. Let's create a mythic life through story, archetypes, symbols, and active imagination — from the author of The Goddess Solution.
By Lisa Marie Rankin

