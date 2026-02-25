Subscribe to Alchemize Your Life

📝 Description by Lisa Marie Rankin , on whose podcast this interview first appeared.

What if reality is more malleable than we have been taught, and your consciousness is the key to freedom?

This conversation explores the nature of reality as a dreamlike construct, how consciousness can be influenced through fear, trauma, and constant stimulation, and why imagination is one of the most powerful tools we have for reclaiming personal agency.

Together, we unpack concepts like the matrix, mind parasites, loosh energy, and the impact of the modern news cycle on the nervous system, while pointing toward practical ways to protect your consciousness and disengage from energetic manipulation.

By shifting attention inward, cultivating silence, and restoring imagination, a new relationship with reality becomes possible, one rooted in creativity, sovereignty, and conscious choice.

This dialogue invites a return to inner authority and a remembrance of what it means to live unbroken in a world designed to fragment attention.

