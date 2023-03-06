🎞 Book Trailer for the Multi-award-winning Visionary Novel CALI THE DESTROYER by Sol Luckman

Substack the Audiobook

Best friends? Check. Illegal lovers? Check. Mythological entities? Check.

Cali and Juice aren’t discovering love; they’re discovering they’ve always been in love—since the dawn of creation.

In this page-turner of a sci-fi tale set in an Orwellian future seeded in the dystopian present, resistance to the Archons appears futile … that is, until the Goddess and her consort spectacularly reappear straight out of ancient Gnosticism to take on the control matrix of the Fatherland.

Will the Luminous Child awaken in humanity before it’s too late?

Substack the Ebook

📝 “A thought-provoking and absorbing dystopian tale with a New Age touch [that] balances the exploration of human relationships with environmental, social, and political issues … CALI THE DESTROYER is an illuminating and deep read, and the result is a must-read tale in tune with contemporary concerns that it dresses up as an Orwellian future.” —Readers’ Favorite 📝 “Like some raconteur alchemist, Luckman comingles ancient mysticism, engaging characters, and social issues to sublimate the alchemical gold that is unique but timeless storytelling. As a dystopia, the work feels like it’s happening right now. As a work of fiction, it feels like the perennial trope of man versus God—except it’s hard to tell who the villain or hero is. A simultaneously disturbing and amazing read, you’ll probably end up finding your own Philosopher’s Stone.” —Author, VOICES OF GNOSTICISM & Host, Aeon Byte Gnostic Radio

Substack the Audiobook

📝 “When a book resonates and reminds one of experiences, thoughts and dreams, you know how special it is. CALI THE DESTROYER is a veritable rollercoaster ride of excitement … Think THE CELESTINE PROPHECY meets MISSION IMPOSSIBLE and we’re close! CALI THE DESTROYER shows us our possible future if we allow evil to continue and overcome us. This ‘faction’-filled book illuminates from the first chapter. Cali’s reality blurs with our own and gives us the vision and hope that, collectively, we have the power to create a beautiful world.” —Sean Maguire, Author, OUT OF THE BAG 📝 “Imagine a future where our worst mistakes become celebrated and only connection with our true Mother can save us. Sol Luckman shows us, by bringing them to life in this remarkable novel, that the Gnostic mysteries hold the ultimate key to our collective salvation.” —Andrew Foss, Astrogardens

Support the Author w/ Your Own Review

Leave a comment

Share

✌️ Sol Luckman here. If you appreciate the labor of love that is my Substack , join other freethinkers seeking to transcend today’s hive mind by not just surviving but THRIVING. Please …

Smash that like button!

Comment!

Share with fellow curious minds!

And if you haven’t already, commit to your own healing & transformation by GOING PAID!

Creating unmatched original & empowering content is my full-time gig. Consider supporting my mission to shine a light in dark times by “paying it forward” with a discounted monthly or yearly subscription . Gratitude & blessings. 🙏

Subscribe to Alchemize Your Life

Give a gift subscription

Donate Subscriptions

Get 20% off a group subscription

Book It