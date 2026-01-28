Playback speed
😳 Becoming Shameless (Again) w/ Emma Lyons & Sol Luckman
It’s Time to B.R.E.A.K. Up w/ Shame
Jan 28, 2026
🎤 Enjoy this provocative and inspiring chat on walking away from the Shame Game between Emma Lyons & Sol Luckman that includes a live reading of this recent collaborative article …
Sol Luckman Uncensored
Sol Luckman (solluckman.substack.com) is an award-winning & international bestselling 📚 author of humor, fiction & nonfiction as well as a gifted 🎤 lyricist & pioneering 🎨 painter whose work has appeared on mainstream book covers.
