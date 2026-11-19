📝 NOTE: This short article is adapted from my latest book, HOW TO RUN DOWN A DREAM …

HOW TO RUN DOWN A DREAM (Preface & Intro) 6.51MB ∙ PDF file Download If you’ve ever experienced blockages in your ability to manifest the life you desire, it’s not your fault. The problem is that you were taught to always seek solutions outside yourself. Nobody told you that real change is an inside job. Download

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📝 Other Articles in This Series: 1 , 2

Are You Mandela Effected? Take the Quiz to Find Out!

To determine whether and to what extent you may be Mandela Effected in this dreamscape, take a moment to respond to these twelve questions related to Mandela Effects covered in-depth in Johnny Flynn’s marvelous study of this bizarre phenomenon, THE MANDELA DILEMMA.

Is it 1) “Mirror, mirror on the wall” or 2) “Magic mirror on the wall”?

Does the Thinker in Rodin’s famous statue 1) clench his fist to his forehead or 2) rest his chin on a relaxed fist?

Does C-3PO in STAR WARS have 1) two gold legs or 2) one silver one from the knee down?

Is Britney Spears’ miniskirt in the iconic video for her 1998 debut single “Baby One More Time” 1) plaid or 2) black?

Is it the 1) Flinstones or the 2) Flintstones?

Is the correct title 1) THE GRINCH WHO STOLE CHRISTMAS or 2) HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS?

Does Mr. Monopoly 1) wear or 2) not wear a monocle?

Does the logo for Fruit of the Loom 1) have or 2) not have a cornucopia?

Is the famous line from CROCODILE DUNDEE 1) “That’s not a knife, this is a knife” or 2) “That’s not a knife, that’s a knife”?

Is it 1) INTERVIEW WITH A VAMPIRE or 2) INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE?

Is Doc Holiday’s famous line from TOMBSTONE 1) “I’ll be your huckleberry” or 2) “I’m your huckleberry”?

Is the correct name for this celebrated actor 1) Sally Fields or 2) Sally Field?

In each case the first option represents the “false memory” of those experiencing the Mandela Effect. The second option is the current state of affairs said to be the “correct memory” and “the way it has always been” by those not Mandela Effected.

Did you answer “1” one or more times? If so, how do you feel about that? Maybe a little unhinged or wondering if you might need to schedule a dementia checkup or speak with a therapist?

If you didn’t answer “1” at least once, how do you feel about this subject now? Inclined to dismiss it? Perhaps a tad bit superior?

Like so many topics in this designedly dualistic construct, the Mandela Effect seems custom-made to divide (and conquer) people.

As with political, social, sexual and other binaries, both sides tend to look down their nose at the other, and I certainly don’t wish to contribute unnecessarily to this bipolar dynamic.

Having said that, let me be perfectly clear that for didactic and illustrative purposes having to do with the Mandela Effect and other contentious topics, I occasionally spotlight a public persona with a self-righteously insular mind—especially if the figure is a card-carrying member of the Shame Police.

When I started out publishing books about energy and consciousness decades ago, I used to assume that the “funda-materialists” who knee-jerked to my work did so because they hailed from the previous generation (the real “boomers” with all the baggage that entailed).

But now that I’m tiptoeing toward the same age bracket, I realize I was wrong. Age and generation have nothing to do with self-imposed blindness, a condition that’s timeless. As in the adage, minds are forever like parachutes: they can only save you when open.

Copyright © Sol Luckman. All Rights Reserved.

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