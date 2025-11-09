Subscribe to Alchemize Your Life

Sol Luckman

Perhaps you’ve studied alchemy or read a little about it—in which case you likely have an image of crusty curmudgeons performing arcane “chemistry” experiments in an attempt to turn lead into gold and create the immortality-granting Philosopher’s Stone.

Countless books and movies—including the first installment of HARRY POTTER and, more recently, A DISCOVERY OF WITCHES—have hammered home such a caricatural version of alchemy.

But let’s be totally honest: many alchemists themselves, genuine and spurious, haven’t done the discipline any favors either.

Abstruse and often arcanely illustrated tomes bizarrely mixing scientific elements with poetic flights of fancy and even bold-faced fantasy line the dusty library shelves of European history.

Seemingly penned inside asylums, the profusion of confusing and downright dodgy alchemical works has led contemporary scientists—smugly confident that their newfangled methods myopically rooted in reason have cornered the market on truth—to dismiss alchemy as equal parts superstition and hooey.

Here’s the thing, though. It’s true that many fledgling alchemists literally had no idea what they were talking about and actually thought alchemy was primarily concerned with manipulating matter.

It can be used that way, yes, but only if done in the right order. Focusing on manipulation of the so-called material world in the first instance is to put the cart before the horse and end up going nowhere.

Authentic medieval, Renaissance and even later alchemists, on the other hand, knowing that teaching effective alchemical techniques to the uninitiated would only serve to bring the inquisitorial wrath of the Church down on their heads, were inclined to communicate in code.

One such alchemist was the Englishman George Ripley, whose work influenced John Dee, Robert Boyle (considered the first chemist), and even Isaac Newton. Ripley’s esoteric knowledge may have been referenced by an anonymous author in a document known as THE RIPLEY SCROLL.

A particularly relevant and accurate stanza, alchemically speaking, from this occult treatise states:

Thou must part him in three

And then knit him as the Trinity

And make them all but one

Lo here is the Philosophers Stone

The author of the scroll is clearly (if cleverly) referring to the Tria Prima, the triune alchemical “recipe” that focuses on energetically uniting the three polarities that combine to grant us access to the totality of ourselves.

In the top layer of the code designed to hide alchemy’s real treasures of inner transformation under a veneer of pseudo-chemistry, the Tria Prima appears to be referencing sulfur, salt, and mercury.

But for the initiated, these elements secretly corresponded to the Father (the primal unconscious self), the Son (the Dragon’s mental installation, or conscious mind, once set to rights by the Father), and the Holy Spirit (the exalted form of the Ghost in the Machine, that part of our total psyche that unites the Father and Son).

Importantly, John Kreiter points out that the Tria Prima recipe also indicates the threefold dynamic of projecting one’s attention in in order to get out of the Matrix while utilizing the Ghost’s ability to mediate between these dualistic modalities by way of the void state of awareness.

In short, contrary to popular opinion, genuine alchemy isn’t directly about manipulating the “material world” at all. Rather, it’s a time-tested discipline for amassing personal energy and, simultaneously, honing the immense power of our creative attention to go far, far beyond the world we know.

Alchemy’s ultimate goal, it goes almost without saying, doesn’t involve creating a shiny rock you can hold in your hand that lets you live forever. If you think about it for a moment, that’s just plain silly.

Instead, its aim is to empower the individual practitioner to cultivate, over time, an energetic powerhouse—called the Philosopher’s Stone—within his or her own body, thus granting oneself a chance to become eternal.

