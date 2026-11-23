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📝 Other Articles in This Series: 1 , 2 , 3

Achieve Wisdom by Becoming Childlike Again

The deliberate exercise of a perceptual shift shamans have called controlled folly allows one to project an imaginary island of stability and normality amid the dizzying, potentially overwhelming flux of frequencies that generate this illusory funhouse.

This flux grows more, not less, apparent as one’s personal power and imaginative capacity increase beyond a certain level. Accomplished psychonauts can stand on (so to speak) and operate from their conceptual island even when surrounded by what they might perceive as an otherwise purely energetic construct of mind-boggling complexity.

If you think the internet is a dizzyingly complex world, try gazing with your third eye into the Dark Sea of Awareness!

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As Cypher explains to Neo while watching the iconic green data stream in THE MATRIX, there’s “way too much information to decode the Matrix. You get used to it, though. Your brain does the translating. I don’t even see the code. All I see is blonde, brunette, redhead.”

When we learn to control our folly, we can get a lot of mileage out of playing the fool. As a popular meme I posted a while back put it, “The truly intelligent person is the one who can pretend to be a fool in front of fools who pretend to be intelligent.”

Otherwise, we risk being unconscious dupes who are very easily turned into tools by anyone (or anything) else that wants to and can control our folly for us.

What Dream Would You Like to Run Down?