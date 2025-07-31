🎢 “A Rollicking Ride through History, Biography, Shamanic Insight, Self-Empowerment, Spiritual Sovereignty & More”

“GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE is a rollicking ride through history, biography, shamanic insight, self-empowerment, spiritual sovereignty, and more [...] While this book is well-written and engaging, it is perhaps more importantly eminently practical, and the suggestions within—if followed—will be radically empowering for anyone seeking to live all out AND ultimately ‘get out of here alive.’” —NEW DAWN Magazine

(Originally published in the July-August 2025 Issue of NEW DAWN Magazine)

GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE is a rollicking ride through history, biography, shamanic insight, self-empowerment, spiritual sovereignty, and more. Entertaining from the start, the author begins with some relevant biographical backstory (nod to Jim Morrison) to set the scene for the journey ahead.

From there, we “follow the white rabbit” ever deeper down the self-evolutionary rabbit hole to discover both what ails us individually and collectively, and precisely what we can DO about it.

While this book is well-written and engaging, it is perhaps more importantly eminently practical, and the suggestions within—if followed—will be radically empowering for anyone seeking to live all out AND ultimately “get out of here alive.”

Luckman’s “guided tour” through crucial topics like escaping from various worldly cults, harnessing and multiplying your vital energy, gnosis, Toltec shamanism, and the mysterious “predator consciousness”/dragon feeding on a sleeping humanity will be thought-provoking (and perhaps even occasionally disturbing) for any freethinker keen to take simple and actionable steps to transcend Clown World’s unconscious commitment to self-destruction and become eminently “un-f**kwithable.”

He starts by asking if there might be an alternative to death, and what is the nature of this place (and experience here) anyway?

Can we wake up and become more than just NPCs (non-player characters), but a main character in the “simulation”/dream?

Luckman encourages us to consider “yes” as a possible answer and, more than that, to think that we might just be able to salvage a coherent consciousness when the physical body eventually stops working—as opposed to unconsciously floating away on the cosmic winds to who-knows-where? (or simply remaining unconscious). In his words, maybe we have a “fool’s chance” at getting out of here alive.

He explains appropriate and useful ways of being a “fool,” which, in his view, requires not sweeping what seems absurd under the rug and embracing the paradox where the absurd and profound seem to meet: the absurdly profound.

Acknowledging that the famous “observer effect” of quantum mechanics may be the “primary energetic dynamic of ‘reality’ itself,” Luckman challenges readers to embrace their radical power to create reality at the most fundamental level, while also remembering their “absurdly profound and infinite nature.”

He reminds us that “our sustained focus is the primary driver in bringing what are initially purely imagined scenarios ... to life.”

On a collective level, Luckman has discerned correctly that “lasting transformation remains elusive at the groupthink level,” and therefore we need to get our (inner) ducks in a row to create sustained meaningful change in “the world.” Recognising that our minds and attention have been hijacked into a manipulated shared consciousness is a first and foundational step.

Next, we also need to grapple with and integrate our inner Agent Smith (see THE MATRIX film), the shadow self—and make peace with it. However, we must first confront the collectively installed mimetic Dragon consciousness that guards our inner cave where Smith resides, blocking access to deeper self-awareness. This artificial group consciousness construct acts as the threshold guardian, cleverly disguising its existence within us and subverting our attempts to be truly conscious, sovereign, and free. It must be faced and conquered.

As Luckman emphasises (correctly, I believe), “the only way out is in.”

Diagnosing the pathological level of externally focused attention in today’s world, Luckman highlights that if our attention—and desire—can be redirected inward, we can create “astonishing results of a magical nature ...”

Part of the process may involve choosing to live more simply, as well as asking ourselves some basic questions like “What we are truly living for?” and “When did you stop being enchanted?”

Instrumental to our transcension of the manipulated Matrix is to stop playing the victim and start taking better care of our minds and energy. This begins with discarding things that deplete us and taking up activities that boost our personal power. This is where the rubber meets the road, as they say, and once again, it’s all about where we place our attention and how we cultivate (or don’t) our vital energy.

Instead of chasing ourselves down endless conspiracy rabbit holes, we are invited into the solipsistic awakening that “there is only one of us here,” and that “reality” as we perceive it is simply part of a complex feedback loop—which we can simplify and take charge of through careful curation of our attention, as well as through the practical steps and exercises (some shamanic) that Luckman details.

Besides agreeing with virtually everything he says, I must say I’ve found the practical aspect of the book to be highly useful and easy to implement. Through some very basic yet powerful exercises, Luckman guides the reader step by step into and through the practices that will free them from the Matrix and the artificial Dragon consciousness doing their “thinking” for them.

Just like any other tool or nutritional support, if you don’t use it, it’s of no use to you. Please DO THE THING.

I urge everyone who is fed up with the Matrix reality (“Clown World,” as I often like to call it) or merely some aspect of their personal life to read this book and apply the practices. Sol has opened the door—now you must be the one to walk through it.

Out Through the In Door

Get Out of Here Alive

