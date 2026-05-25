Reset Your Biofield

“This amazing process completely changed my life.” Eileen Day McKusick, author, TUNING THE HUMAN BIOFIELD

“Regenetics should be the starting place of every health practice.” Julie TwoMoon, NMD, Plymouth, Michigan

POTENTIATE YOUR DNA “is a gift of love, offering to all a simple, profound, elegant system of personal empowerment and self-healing.” Carolyn Barnes, author, RETURN TO EASE

POTENTIATE YOUR DNA “is both fascinating and an astounding, perhaps even world-changing theory.” NEW DAWN Magazine

“If you love the cutting-edge of the cutting-edge, read POTENTIATE YOUR DNA!” David Kamnitzer, DC, San Jose, California

“This is revolutionary healing science expanding the boundaries of being.” NEXUS Magazine