8️⃣ GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE: Chapter 8

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🪬 NEW NONFICTION RELEASE! Change Your Life by Changing Your Dream (w/ FREE BONUS PDF) Jul 24 “The Archons shiver as Sol Luckman arrives at the Virtual Alexandria to discuss his upcoming book, HOW TO RUN DOWN A DREAM: INNER ALCHEMY FOR MANIFESTING YOUR BEST LIFE. He’ll deep dive into the metaphysical concept of ‘loosh,’ exploring how hyperdimensional parasites harvest our traumatized vital force and why we should reframe our reality not as an in… Read full story

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⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ RAVE REVIEWS …

“While this book is well-written and engaging, it is perhaps more importantly eminently practical, and the suggestions within—if followed—will be radically empowering for anyone seeking to live all out AND ultimately ‘get out of here alive.’” —NEW DAWN “The Hero of a Thousand Red Pills, Sol Luckman has had an invaluable influence on awakening consciousness and dispelling false realities.” —Miguel Conner, author, THE OCCULT ELVIS “[R]eaders are invited to step through a magical portal beyond life’s apparent boundaries and embark on the ultimate hero’s journey—a profound inward adventure toward self-realization and spiritual freedom.” —David Jay Brown, author, DREAMING WIDE AWAKE “This book is not merely a guide—it’s a conversation with the cosmos, an invitation to unlock your highest potential, and a masterclass in the art of becoming more than human.” —Laurence Galian, author, ALIEN PARASITES “This is a singularly important work, and one that warrants a second read soon after the first to fully capture its essence.” —Gregory Figg, author, ENGINES OF ASCENDANCY “This work stands out for anyone who needs a new outlook on modern life and technology or wants a guided method for self-introspection.” —Entrada Reviews “Mr. Luckman pluckily points to the exit doors from a false reality like a rock ’n’ roll rebel researcher.” —Andrea Mai, author, THE CALM WAY

Longevity’s Overrated. Live Forever Instead.

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GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE: CHAPTER 8

How to Navigate the Online Noise in the Long Run

“I’ve spent the morning googling digital detoxes.” —Nick Spalding

Upping the Ante on Your Doom Fast

If you’ve decided to do a “truther” detox, as suggested in the previous chapter, you might consider going even further during your weeklong doom fast by getting off social media altogether.

I realize going completely cold turkey off socials might sound like virtual death to the ears of your ego. So be it.

Some of my longer stints offline, which often occurred by accident instead of design (hurricanes, blizzards, etc.), ended up being pivotal breakthrough moments in terms of my creativity. (This topic is related to my discussion of the importance of procrastination in Chapter 11.)

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Consider that today’s world thrives on interconnectedness. We’re blitzkrieged with branding, updates, selfies, opinions, and curated lives. It’s easy—indeed, normal—to feel lost and overwhelmed in all the white noise.

Considering this sad state of affairs, this passage from John Mark Comer’s THE RUTHLESS ELIMINATION OF HURRY rings truer by the day: “The reason we live in a culture increasingly without faith is not because science has somehow disproved the unprovable, but because the white noise of secularism has removed the very stillness in which it might endure or be reborn.”

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It strikes me as unreasonable, to say the least, to think that we can return to our stillness if we stay plugged in 24/7 to a Matrix purposely designed to move us into busy-ness. Thus the need for regular time away from the madding online crowd.

Think of such stints devoted to quieting the mind (or frankly, doing just about anything remotely healthy offline) as psycho-spiritual “resets.”

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