7️⃣ GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE: Chapter 7

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📜 TABLE OF CONTENTS
Preface & Introduction
1️⃣ Chapter 1
2️⃣ Chapter 2
3️⃣ Chapter 3
4️⃣ Chapter 4
5️⃣ Chapter 5
6️⃣ Chapter 6
7️⃣ Chapter 7 (You Are Here)
8️⃣ Chapter 8 (Coming Soon)
9️⃣ Chapter 9
1️⃣0️⃣ Chapter 10
1️⃣1️⃣ Chapter 11
1️⃣2️⃣ Chapter 12
1️⃣3️⃣ Chapter 13
1️⃣4️⃣ Chapter 14
1️⃣5️⃣ Chapter 15
1️⃣6️⃣ Chapter 16
1️⃣7️⃣ Chapter 17
1️⃣8️⃣ Chapter 18
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ RAVE REVIEWS …
“While this book is well-written and engaging, it is perhaps more importantly eminently practical, and the suggestions within—if followed—will be radically empowering for anyone seeking to live all out AND ultimately ‘get out of here alive.’” —NEW DAWN
“[R]eaders are invited to step through a magical portal beyond life’s apparent boundaries and embark on the ultimate hero’s journey—a profound inward adventure toward self-realization and spiritual freedom.” —David Jay Brown, author, DREAMING WIDE AWAKE
“The Hero of a Thousand Red Pills, Sol Luckman has had an invaluable influence on awakening consciousness and dispelling false realities.” —Miguel Conner, author, THE OCCULT ELVIS
“This is a singularly important work, and one that warrants a second read soon after the first to fully capture its essence.” —Gregory Figg, author, ENGINES OF ASCENDANCY
“This book is not merely a guide—it’s a conversation with the cosmos, an invitation to unlock your highest potential, and a masterclass in the art of becoming more than human.” —Laurence Galian, author, ALIEN PARASITES
“This work stands out for anyone who needs a new outlook on modern life and technology or wants a guided method for self-introspection.” —Entrada Reviews
“Mr. Luckman pluckily points to the exit doors from a false reality like a rock ’n’ roll rebel researcher.” —Andrea Mai, author, THE CALM WAY
Longevity’s Overrated. Live Forever Instead.
📖 SHOW GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE SOME 😘! READ, RATE, REVIEW:
GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE: CHAPTER 7
Try a “Truther” Detox
“DETOX your mind, body, AND your contact list. ” —Supa Nova Slom
The “Reality” Misconception
In a general sense, as I’m using the term, “truther” refers to anyone regularly placing agency (i.e., power) outside individual and collective conscious attention.
In other words, whether they’re aware of their error or otherwise, “truthers” falsely insist on affirming a preexisting, arbitrary “reality” outside the purview of our own creatively applied awareness.
My position—one I share with countless mystics, yogis, shamans, alchemists, and other way-outside-the-boxers—is that there’s no verifiable “outside” reality, no tangible “home base” in the real.
Instead, there’s only a simulacrum or, more accurately perhaps, a simulation-style dreamscape mimicking an actual physical world inside an infinity (the Dark Sea of Awareness) of similarly attention-generated constructs.
The “reality” misconception can take various forms. The two most common are materialism, in which a “real world” somehow manages to exist before or without anyone’s awareness of it; and religion, in which a divine being or force remains in a world miraculously outside … the world.
If you believe such fairy tales, fine, but just don’t call them “truth.” Maybe opinions based on secondhand “knowledge” would be a more accurate description. Or more straightforwardly, just call them … mimetic implants.
Meanwhile, as Neville Goddard so accurately and beautifully stated, we humans live “in a world that is nothing more or less than [our] consciousness objectified.”