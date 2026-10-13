6️⃣ GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE: Chapter 6

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🪬 NEW NONFICTION RELEASE! Change Your Life by Changing Your Dream (w/ FREE BONUS PDF) Jul 24 “The Archons shiver as Sol Luckman arrives at the Virtual Alexandria to discuss his upcoming book, HOW TO RUN DOWN A DREAM: INNER ALCHEMY FOR MANIFESTING YOUR BEST LIFE. He’ll deep dive into the metaphysical concept of ‘loosh,’ exploring how hyperdimensional parasites harvest our traumatized vital force and why we should reframe our reality not as an in… Read full story

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⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ RAVE REVIEWS …

“While this book is well-written and engaging, it is perhaps more importantly eminently practical, and the suggestions within—if followed—will be radically empowering for anyone seeking to live all out AND ultimately ‘get out of here alive.’” —NEW DAWN “[R]eaders are invited to step through a magical portal beyond life’s apparent boundaries and embark on the ultimate hero’s journey—a profound inward adventure toward self-realization and spiritual freedom.” —David Jay Brown, author, DREAMING WIDE AWAKE “The Hero of a Thousand Red Pills, Sol Luckman has had an invaluable influence on awakening consciousness and dispelling false realities.” —Miguel Conner, author, THE OCCULT ELVIS “This is a singularly important work, and one that warrants a second read soon after the first to fully capture its essence.” —Gregory Figg, author, ENGINES OF ASCENDANCY “This book is not merely a guide—it’s a conversation with the cosmos, an invitation to unlock your highest potential, and a masterclass in the art of becoming more than human.” —Laurence Galian, author, ALIEN PARASITES “This work stands out for anyone who needs a new outlook on modern life and technology or wants a guided method for self-introspection.” —Entrada Reviews “Mr. Luckman pluckily points to the exit doors from a false reality like a rock ’n’ roll rebel researcher.” —Andrea Mai, author, THE CALM WAY

Longevity’s Overrated. Live Forever Instead.

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GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE: CHAPTER 6

The Trouble with “Truthing”

“The Belief System was put inside you like a program by the outside Dream. The Toltecs call this program the Parasite. The human mind is sick because it has a Parasite that steals its vital energy and robs it of joy. The Parasite is all those beliefs that make you suffer. ” —Miguel Ruiz

Is Your Loosh on the Loose?

In THE WORLD CULT & YOU I explored an extremely controversial, hot-button topic that triggered a lot of readers: the “radical” idea that “truthers” and “truthing” might be dangerous and that trauma bonding relative to doomsday scenarios might be a symptom of collective mental illness and cultish adherence to groupthink.

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After publication of my book, which contains a number of playfully challenging memes addressing different aspects of this decidedly unhealthy scenario, I created another that read: “Stop helping doomsday cults bring about doomsday using your energy!”

One way to grasp what’s going on in this bizarrely self-defeating situation is to examine the Matrix and its overlord, the Dragon, through the lens of the human energy sometimes referred to as loosh.

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Loosh is, in a word, Dragon food. We might think of loosh as the form of human energy consciousness adopts as it slides toward being unconscious through traumatization and other negative forms of behavioral engineering.

As I’ve been arguing, the conscious energy of attention can be used to do literally anything because it’s a focalization of the imagination, the binding life force that amalgamates thoughts, emotions and beliefs into a powerfully creative gestalt.

You could also call this force chi, prana, kundalini, torsion energy, scalar waves, even mojo. These are all merely variations on the central theme of all Matrix energy dynamics: people power.

Imagination can be concentrated by attention to build positive outcomes—harmonious structures, communities, technologies, even worlds—but it can just as easily be harnessed to create hell on earth.

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