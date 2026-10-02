5️⃣ GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE: Chapter 5

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🪬 NEW NONFICTION RELEASE! Change Your Life by Changing Your Dream (w/ FREE BONUS PDF) Jul 24 “The Archons shiver as Sol Luckman arrives at the Virtual Alexandria to discuss his upcoming book, HOW TO RUN DOWN A DREAM: INNER ALCHEMY FOR MANIFESTING YOUR BEST LIFE. He’ll deep dive into the metaphysical concept of ‘loosh,’ exploring how hyperdimensional parasites harvest our traumatized vital force and why we should reframe our reality not as an in… Read full story

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📜 TABLE OF CONTENTS

Preface & Introduction

1️⃣ Chapter 1

2️⃣ Chapter 2

3️⃣ Chapter 3

4️⃣ Chapter 4

5️⃣ Chapter 5 (You Are Here)

6️⃣ Chapter 6 (Coming Soon)

7️⃣ Chapter 7

8️⃣ Chapter 8

9️⃣ Chapter 9

1️⃣0️⃣ Chapter 10

1️⃣1️⃣ Chapter 11

1️⃣2️⃣ Chapter 12

1️⃣3️⃣ Chapter 13

1️⃣4️⃣ Chapter 14

1️⃣5️⃣ Chapter 15

1️⃣6️⃣ Chapter 16

1️⃣7️⃣ Chapter 17

1️⃣8️⃣ Chapter 18

Contact

About Sol Luckman

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ RAVE REVIEWS …

“While this book is well-written and engaging, it is perhaps more importantly eminently practical, and the suggestions within—if followed—will be radically empowering for anyone seeking to live all out AND ultimately ‘get out of here alive.’” —NEW DAWN “[R]eaders are invited to step through a magical portal beyond life’s apparent boundaries and embark on the ultimate hero’s journey—a profound inward adventure toward self-realization and spiritual freedom.” —David Jay Brown, author, DREAMING WIDE AWAKE “The Hero of a Thousand Red Pills, Sol Luckman has had an invaluable influence on awakening consciousness and dispelling false realities.” —Miguel Conner, author, THE OCCULT ELVIS “This is a singularly important work, and one that warrants a second read soon after the first to fully capture its essence.” —Gregory Figg, author, ENGINES OF ASCENDANCY “This book is not merely a guide—it’s a conversation with the cosmos, an invitation to unlock your highest potential, and a masterclass in the art of becoming more than human.” —Laurence Galian, author, ALIEN PARASITES “This work stands out for anyone who needs a new outlook on modern life and technology or wants a guided method for self-introspection.” —Entrada Reviews “Mr. Luckman pluckily points to the exit doors from a false reality like a rock ’n’ roll rebel researcher.” —Andrea Mai, author, THE CALM WAY

Longevity’s Overrated. Live Forever Instead.

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GET OUT OF HERE ALIVE: CHAPTER 5

The Hidden Battle for Your Godlike Attention

“There is nothing as powerful, as capable of transforming itself and the planet, as the human imagination … The tools are there; the path is known; you simply have to turn your back on a culture that has gone sterile and dead, and get with the programme of a living world and a re-empowerment of the imagination. ” —Terence McKenna

Attention as a Prized Commodity

Our attention, the focalization of our own imaginative capacity, is a precious natural resource. From the standpoint of energy cultivation and manipulation, which encompasses both inner alchemy and many types of shamanism, attention is the most valuable commodity there is.

Consider the telling expression “pay attention.” Attention, as I see it, is the original currency. If you look closely enough at this divine sense with your sixth sense, you can actually see its powerful current flowing. And let it be noted that you almost always end up seeing whatever you’re currently paying for.

Attention is what harnesses the primal creative power of our thoughts, emotions and beliefs (which, to oversimplify, combine to form our imagination) in such a way as to build tulpas and egregores, to make dreams come true, and even to create brave new worlds and realities.

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In his fascinating exposé of real alchemy, John Kreiter defines attention as the

conscious and deliberate … focus of awareness. It is the ability to deliberately direct the consciousness in one particular direction. Doing so naturally pools energy into the thing that the attention is focused on, and allows that aligned self to begin to resonate more and more with the object of attention.

The upshot of Kreiter’s position is like a pithy mainline of absolute truth: “Attention is the stuff that makes worlds.”

Unfortunately, it must be pointed out, our stolen attention is also the ultimate tool of the Dragon. The predatory designer of this construct co-opts our godlike creative ability by having people tithe (pay) their attention outward and upward to the enormous reptile perched atop the capstone of the World Cult.

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